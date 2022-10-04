IOSCO COUNTY — The final third of the high school football season is upon us. Two Iosco County team’s were winners last week, and they look to tack on some more wins as they close out the regular season’s final three games.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-6 overall, 0-4 NMFC Legacy) at Oscoda (2-4, 1-3)

Tags

Trending Food Videos