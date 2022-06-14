Standings - as of June 8, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 70
2. Git It Dun 60
2. Shooters 60
4. Desparados 55
4. Three Stooges 55
6. Tres Golf Istas 54
7. Trouble Brewing 50
8. CCS 47
9. Awful Three 46
9. Amigos 46
11. Them Guyz 44
12. Sgt. Bilko 41
13. Misfits 33
14. Don’t Know 31
Late Shift
1. Putt Pirates 67
2. Smokem if U Got em 64
3. Total Overhaul 62
4. Good Bad Ugly 61
5. Doug’s Team 52
6. Budweisers 51
7. Bogeys 50
7. FUN 50
7. Slap Blanch 50
10. Sub Par 49
11. Short Shots 47
12. Joe & the Pour Boys 46
13. Shanksalot 43
14. E.S.S. 42
15. Bullets n Bush 40
15. Hack Attack 40
17. Bottoms Up 36
18. Beer Run 30
19. Pin High 29
20. Three Amigos 22