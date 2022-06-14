Standings - as of June 8, 2022

Early Shift

1. Do-Overs 70

2. Git It Dun 60

2. Shooters 60

4. Desparados 55

4. Three Stooges 55

6. Tres Golf Istas 54

7. Trouble Brewing 50

8. CCS 47

9. Awful Three 46

9. Amigos 46

11. Them Guyz 44

12. Sgt. Bilko 41

13. Misfits 33

14. Don’t Know 31

 

Late Shift

1. Putt Pirates 67

2. Smokem if U Got em 64 

3. Total Overhaul 62

4. Good Bad Ugly 61

5. Doug’s Team 52

6. Budweisers 51

7. Bogeys 50

7. FUN 50

7. Slap Blanch 50

10. Sub Par 49

11. Short Shots 47

12. Joe & the Pour Boys 46

13. Shanksalot 43

14. E.S.S. 42

15. Bullets n Bush 40

15. Hack Attack 40

17. Bottoms Up 36

18. Beer Run 30

19. Pin High 29

20. Three Amigos 22

