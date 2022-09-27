ALPENA — The Tawas Area soccer team went up to Alpena on Saturday, to take part in the Huron Shores Invitational. The Braves were shorthanded on the day, and though they lost all three contests, still put up a good showing.
“It was a cold rainy day and we came into it with a short bench due to colds and injuries,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Overall, it was a full day with lots of fun moments and some disappointments, but we grew as a team from it.”
In the opening match, Tawas lost to Cheboygan 3-1. Ethan Hedglin had five saves in net in this one.
In game two, it was a 4-1 loss to host Alpena.
Tawas was able to open the scoring, in the 28th minute, on a Trace Reay goal, with an assist by Austin Baker. Alpena tied the game moments before the half, and it remained that way until about 10 minutes remaining. From there the Wildcats took control, booting in the final there goals of the game.
Hedglin managed to make six saves in this one.
In the final game of the day, Tawas lost to Grayling, 4-3 in a shootout.
The Vikings led 1-0 at the half, though Tawas’ Vinnie Frank broke free for three goals in the second half to knot things up at 3-3 by the end of regulation. Jake Look had two assists and Gage Maxwell had one assist.
In the shootout, Grayling converted on five of their seven shots, while Tawas sent home four of their seven. Scoring penalty kicks for Tawas was Frank, Look, Hedglin and Brant McKinley.
Hedglin made four saves in this game, three in regulation and one in the shootout.
“I received a positive compliment from the Alpena coach, Tim Storch,” Cook said. “They just tied (Division ranked Traverse City West) and he felt we did well against them in our game. We were competitive with them the first 20 minutes of each half then faltered in the last 10 minutes of each half. Although the final results were disappointing, given the fact I had six players not up to par fighting cold symptoms and three players out for the weekend with injuries plus a couple more playing through minor injuries, I guess it was a good game and tournament. We won’t miss our penalty kicks next time we get that opportunity either as I will be practicing those in the near future.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 the Braves played at rival Oscoda, and notched a 4-2 victory.
They opened things up with a goal on a penalty kick by Vinnie Frank, helping them to a 2-1 lead by the half.
Tawas, who outshot the Owls 23-6 on the night, scored two more goals in the second half to lead 4-1, before the Owls booted in their final of the night.
Frank had two goals, Raey had one goal, with an assist by Look and Look also scored, thanks to an assist by Raey.
Hedglin came up with nine saves in net.
“I was pleased with the game results,” Cook said. “The first half Oscoda did a better job of winning the ball but we stepped up in the second half but we had enough possession that we outshot them. Midfielders Jake Look, Braden Bolen, Gage Maxfield played great games. Kevin Loew and Axel Eklund also gave us some great minutes.”
On Monday, Sept. 19 the Braves played to a 0-0 tie with Cheboygan in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
“We felt like we had them on their heels a lot but we just couldn’t get the ball to go in the goal,” Cook said. “The scariest moments for us were in the last two-to-three minutes of the game. They put on a hard push but we were able to hold them off.”
Hedglin was in goal and made several saves to help the team salvage the tie.
Tawas (5-6-3 overall, 4-3-3 NMSL) played over at Roscommon on Monday, returns home to take on Ogemaw Heights today (Wednesday) and heads up to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.