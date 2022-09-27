Tawas Area soccer's Vinnie Franks

Tawas Area’s Vinnie Franks sets to get a shot off during last week’s home tie with Cheboygan.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

ALPENA — The Tawas Area soccer team went up to Alpena on Saturday, to take part in the Huron Shores Invitational. The Braves were shorthanded on the day, and though they lost all three contests, still put up a good showing.

“It was a cold rainy day and we came into it with a short bench due to colds and injuries,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Overall, it was a full day with lots of fun moments and some disappointments, but we grew as a team from it.”

