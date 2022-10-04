TAWAS CITY — The night Tawas Area football has been waiting on for almost three years for finally happened. On Friday, the Braves hosted Mancelona in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division contest, and dominated the Ironmen in all aspects of the game, giving them a 30-8 homecoming victory; snapping their unwanted program record 20-game losing streak in the process.
“It meant a lot to this program, a lot to these kids,” head coach Zach Blanchard said of the win. “I talked to them this week about laying the foundation for our program for the years to come, and I feel like that is what they did. They lived and died on each play, and that is what we have been trying to get all year.”
Senior quarterback Granite Barringer was certainly a big part of Tawas’ first win since Oct. 18, 2019. He had his hands in on every scoring play, including an 11-yard touchdown run that iced the game with just over two minutes to play, sending one of the biggest crowds seen at Tawas in years into a frenzy.
“This is big, and to be the group to get it done was huge,” Barringer said. “Especially with homecoming and everyone here, the whole town. It was good to do it for all of them after the three years (of losing), it was awesome. I’m speechless.”
Barringer’s three rushing touchdowns and steady passing performance went a long ways in helping the Braves pick up the long sought after victory.
“I knew I was going to have to come in this year and be a leader, being a senior,” he said. “This group of seniors is just one giant group, we’re one family.”
Tawas’ opening drive saw it march down the field, inside the redzone. A fumble halted that drive 17-yards from the endzone, but a quick three-and-out put up by the Braves defense, set up their first scoring play.
Facing a second-and-goal from the five, Barringer took the snap, and rolled to his left. He faked a pass, giving him enough space from the defender to find the endzone. He also ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead with 11:05 to play in the second.
Late in the half, Barringer showed off his throwing arm, finding Devin Grathoff down the right sideline. Grathoff made a nice catch in traffic and raced in the final 20-yards for what was a 46-yard touchdown pass. Another successful two-pointer made it 16-0 at the half.
Mancelona broke free for its lone touchdown of the game on its first drive of the third quarter, busting off a 59-yard touchdown run, and cashed in on the ensuing two-point conversion to pull within 16-8.
The Tawas offense stalled on its next drive with a quick three-and-out. Mancelona was unable to keep its momentum going though, as the Braves’ defense kept them in check the rest of the night.
“I think we had some penalties on our first drive (of the second half) and on that long touchdown run, we just had one guy out of place and that made a difference,” Blanchard said. “We were consistently stopping the run and other then that play, the defense was lights out.”
This led to Barringer getting a 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and his 11-yard run in the fourth that capped things off.
“That is something that we can build off for the rest of the year,” Blanchard said. “As long as we come out and compete every play, I think we are going to be OK. The kids are excited and the key now is how do you handle success?”
Barringer finished six-of-11 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown and he ran for another 45 yards and three touchdowns on seven attempts. Evan Mochty didn’t find the endzone, but had countless big runs, tallying 104 yards on 21 carries. Grathoff had two receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 25 yards on six carries. Max Herrick had three receptions for 29 yards he also added nine yards on the ground. Mochty also had one reception for 22 yards.
“We were able to do a lot more (on offense),” Blanchard said. “We have to run things a certain amount of times before I feel comfortable enough running them in a game. Early on in the year, we weren’t really doing a lot of things well. Our kids are very smart though… as we progress we have really been able to expand the offense. It just depends on how well we grasp it at practice and how well I teach it.”
Blanchard loved seeing how his offense closed out the win, especially with Mochty running the ball with a purpose to keep the chains moving and time running off the clock.
“I felt like the offensive line really progressed,” he said. “I like using that ‘I’ formation, especially late in the game when the other teams are tired, it is hard to defend that. All Mochty has to do is see the kick and get in there and run as hard as he can, and he has been doing that, lowering his shoulders and laying the wood.”
Holding the opposing team to just eight points was of course a big key in the win as well.
“I have to give 100-percent credit to (defensive coordinator) Pete Scott,” Blanchard said. “He has taken over the defense and he has formulated game plans and has been a blessing to have on the staff. The kids respond well to him, and that is just great. That is a part of having a successful football program to me, having a knowledgeable staff. With him, Eric Haglund, Derek Moe and Derek Hopkins (being good assistants) as well.”
Tawas (1-5 overall, 1-3 NMFC Leaders) looks to make it two in a row on Friday, when it heads to Glen Lake (3-3) for a NMFC crossover game. The Lakers lost last week to St. Ignace, 20-7.
“I’m ready for next week,” Barringer said. “We will enjoy this win and then it is all eyes are on Glen Lake.”