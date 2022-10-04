TAWAS CITY — The night Tawas Area football has been waiting on for almost three years for finally happened. On Friday, the Braves hosted Mancelona in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division contest, and dominated the Ironmen in all aspects of the game, giving them a 30-8 homecoming victory; snapping their unwanted program record 20-game losing streak in the process.

“It meant a lot to this program, a lot to these kids,” head coach Zach Blanchard said of the win. “I talked to them this week about laying the foundation for our program for the years to come, and I feel like that is what they did. They lived and died on each play, and that is what we have been trying to get all year.”

