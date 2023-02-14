AuGRES – The Hale boys basketball team went down to AuGres on Monday, Feb. 6 for a North Star League Little Dipper battle. The Eagles were able to come away with a victory, with a score of 53-34.

“Overall, I thought our kids played well,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “Jeff Guoan is doing a great job for us on both ends of the floor. Brady McCadie is also doing a great job for us, too. He may not fill a stat sheet every night, but he contributes in so many ways. He does a great job shooting and on the defensive end. He rebounded very well. We’re just continuing to work hard and improve every day.”

