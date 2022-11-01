TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area volleyball team got off to a bit of a slow start on Thursday. The Lady Braves were hosting Alcona on senior night, and though they dropped the opening set, they rallied to get the win in four, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 27-25 in what was also their regular season finale.
“I was really happy,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We usually don’t do well on senior night, we get such weird emotions flying around.”
After dropping the opening set, an ace in the second set by Sophia Morand gave Tawas a 19-13 lead. From there, Emma Koroly had a spike and a tip for kills to keep them ahead at 21-19 and spikes by Bethany Sides, Ava Busch and Elise Klinger made it 24-22. Koroly capped off the set with a spike, as she sent the ball to the court through a block for the kill.
In the third set, Busch had a tip-kill and a spike for a kill to help finish that one off, setting up a hotly contested fourth frame.
The Tigers led this frame 22-19, but an ace by Morand tied it up at 22-all and a spike by Koroly gave the Braves a 25-24 lead. A Busch spike made it 26-25 and Tawas finished up the win with a kill by Sides.
Elowsky was glad to avoid a fifth set in this one.
“Fifth sets are all emotion,” she said. “We were kind of getting sucked into playing a style of game that wasn’t our style, our style is swinging and I will hand it to Alcona, they came out really tough against us and found our weaknesses.”
Elise Klinger led the team with 14 kills, Marisol Klinger and Busch rose up for four blocks apiece, Morand had six aces, M. Klinger had 16 assists and Miranda Nickell tracked down 22 digs.
“I really thought Nickell had a really good night, both at the serve line and passing, this was a really good night for her,” Elowsky said. “Sides did an excellent job using the Alcona block and that was a key element. Their middle hitter is a really good blocker and we had some trouble getting around her, so I feel that Sides really honed in on how to use that big block to her advantage.
“We still have some things to clean up on our serving and our serve-receive struggled a bit,” she added. “We were just out of kilter a bit, but other then that, I was really happy and the girls were excited to play.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 25 Tawas hosted Hillman, and was able to get another four set victory, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-15.
“This was a very good day for us,” Elowsky said. “We passed really well out of serve receive and our offense ran really well. Emma Koroly and Ava Busch really did an excellent job blocking and helping to shut down Hillmans offense. Our serving was consistent and one of our goals this week was to stop giving away free points on missed serves and we achieved that in this match. I think this was the first match that we have really done an excellent job attacking the ball and being smart with our attacks. All of our hitters found the holes on the defense and utilized them well.”
Bethany Sides and Elise Klinger had 13 kills apiece, Koroly and Busch had four blocks apiece, Koroly had three aces and Marisol Klinger led the team in assists with 18.
Tawas hosts a Division 3 district tournament this week, with its first game coming today (Wednesday) against Pinconning. Whittemore-Prescott, Alcona and Oscoda are also in the tournament, with the championship game set for Friday. The district winner advances to regionals next week at Lake city.
“Pinconning is going to be tough, that is our first (district) game and that is what we are focusing on now,” Elowsky said. “We got a chance to see them at their tournament, we made some adjustments for them so that is (our focus) first and foremost.”