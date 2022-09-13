HALE — The 2022 version of the ’10 Mile War’, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press went the way of Whittemore-Prescott on Friday. The Cardinals, playing at their nearby rival Hale with a rivalry trophy on the line, turned what was a close game at times in the first half, into a convincing clock-running style victory, 60-12.
“I thought we started out really good, Hale definitely was wanting to keep that trophy pretty bad,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said.” They were fighting, but I think our guys came out and they wanted it too and we just kept fighting and had two goal line stands that would have definitely changed the whole dynamic of the first half. I think the second half, we just kind of wore them down and we were hitting pretty hard. I think we took the winds out of their sails.”
Hale head coach Doug Bernard agrees, that those early missed opportunities might have changed the game’s outlook.
“We played well in the first half, but we stalled out, we couldn’t punch it in,” he said. “It could have been a different game, but then we just got beat in the second half, but the odds were stacked against us before we even started the game. I think the kids were pretty tough in the first half, we made some mistakes but we have freshmen and sophomores on the field and they are a big physical team and they just moved us around.”
After a short Hale possession to open the game, W-P scored on its first play from scrimmage, getting a 56-yard touchdown run by Dillan Parent. This was Parent’s first action this season, after missing their first two contests.
“He always runs the ball hard and we knew we were getting back a playmaker,” Murphy said. “We wanted to get the ball in his hands as quick as we could with the very first play. We knew Hale wouldn’t be expecting that, especially since they hadn’t seen him on film, so we hit them with a counter there.”
The Cards stuffed Hale’s bid for a touchdown inside the 10-yard line on the Eagles’ next drive and turned that into a 96-yard touchdown run by Sam Vyner.
“Vyner is really turning into a playmaker for us,” Murphy said.
Hale scored its first points of the season on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sam Patten to Quinton Coleman, making it 16-6.
W-P swung back with another Vyner touchdown run, this time from 18-yards out. The Eagles had an answer for this score though, getting Jeff Guoan to score on a 52-yard touchdown run.
W-P closed the half on another Parent touchdown run, this time from 45-yards out to lead 32-12 t the break.
The second half was all Cardinals. Vyner started off with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 40-12. Parent scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 46-12 and Vyner had touchdown runs of 36 and 15 yards to wrap up the scoring.
“The second half was very good,” Murphy said. “I told the team the score was 0-0, it was a new half and lets gave a good third quarter and put these guys away. There are still some things we need to clean up, we had 10 penalties and six fumbles, and we missed some blocks so we have quite a few things to work on. We can’t make these kind of mistakes against AuGres this week if we want to compete against those guys.”
For the Cardinals, Vyner finished with 249 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries and Parent ran 15 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Vyner and Parent also had 10 tackles and one interception each, with Alex Morgan getting eight tackles. Dylan Broughton and Bransen Bellville added six tackles each.
The Eagles had Guoan run six times for 71 yards and a touchdown, Cole Koepke had 47 yards on 12 carries and Seth Gibson had 12 yards rushing. Patten was two-of-12 passing for 39 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bernard had a 25-yard reception to go along with Coleman’s 14-yard touchdown grab.
The Eagle defense saw Guoan get seven tackles and Coleman and Andrew Duncan had four tackles apiece.
“I was happy we were able to get some points and defensively we were able to get some stops and blocked a punt,” Bernard said. “I’ve seen improvement again, I’m happy to see that improvement and it was nice to see some points scored.”
W-P (2-1 overall) hosts AuGres (2-1) on Friday. The Wolverines topped Charlton Heston 68-6 last week.
Hale (0-3 overall) looks to get its first win at Mio (2-1) on Friday. The Thunderbolts took down Hillman 46-42 last week.