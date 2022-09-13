HALE — The 2022 version of the ’10 Mile War’, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press went the way of Whittemore-Prescott on Friday. The Cardinals, playing at their nearby rival Hale with a rivalry trophy on the line, turned what was a close game at times in the first half, into a convincing clock-running style victory, 60-12.

“I thought we started out really good, Hale definitely was wanting to keep that trophy pretty bad,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said.” They were fighting, but I think our guys came out and they wanted it too and we just kept fighting and had two goal line stands that would have definitely changed the whole dynamic of the first half. I think the second half, we just kind of wore them down and we were hitting pretty hard. I think we took the winds out of their sails.”

