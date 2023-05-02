BATTLES FOR BALL

BATTLES FOR BALL – Tawas Area’s Alex Felske and a Houghton Lake player battle for the ball.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – A slow start against visiting Houghton Lake led the Tawas Area girls soccer team to fall behind 1-0 in the first half of their home Northern Michigan Soccer League game on Tuesday, April 25. The Lady Braves regrouped from there though, dominating play the rest of the evening to pick up a 7-3 victory.

Aliza Moeller netted the team’s first goal with about 10 minutes to play in the half and Bethany Sides drilled one in from about 20 yards out to make it 2-1. Alex Felske also booted in two goals just before the half to make it 4-1 at the break.

