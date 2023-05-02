TAWAS CITY – A slow start against visiting Houghton Lake led the Tawas Area girls soccer team to fall behind 1-0 in the first half of their home Northern Michigan Soccer League game on Tuesday, April 25. The Lady Braves regrouped from there though, dominating play the rest of the evening to pick up a 7-3 victory.
Aliza Moeller netted the team’s first goal with about 10 minutes to play in the half and Bethany Sides drilled one in from about 20 yards out to make it 2-1. Alex Felske also booted in two goals just before the half to make it 4-1 at the break.
“We didn’t get that great start we needed once again, slow starts have been a bad habit of ours this year,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “We started off a little stronger in the second half, as we tend to do, but still went back and forth with Houghton Lake on each end of the field.”
Tawas was able to net three more goals in the second half, with Sides kicking in one and Moeller kicked in two more to pick up a hat trick.
“Aliza has really gained some confidence in herself this year,” Dittenbir said. “We’ve been able to count on her to take some of those needed distant shots and it’s really paying off for us. Last year Aliza primarily played defense, and she did great there, but we needed a little extra help in the midfield and we needed someone with a strong boot, and I wanted to try Aliza, so we gave it a try, and boy am I glad we did. What a game changer it has been for us this year.”
On Friday Tawas played to a 1-1 tie with host Ogemaw Heights in another NMSL contest.
“This is always one of our roughest games of the year, both teams go hard and are close rivals, but you can always count on an exciting match because we are typically pretty equally matched, and this year wasn’t any different,” Dittenbir said.
Tawas trailed 1-0 at the half, but was able to get the lone goal of the second half, with a kick from Sides.
“We honestly had some great shots on goal from every one of our forwards, but their goalie played a good game and we couldn’t get much by her,” Dittenbir said. “Our goalie for the night, Emma Koroly, did the same for us who had eight saves and two clears on the night to help keep us at a tie. We walked away with a tie; we’ll take it.”
Tawas (5-1-1 overall) played at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday, hosts Roscommon today (Wednesday) and heads to Gladwin on Friday. The Braves are also scheduled to host Cheboygan on Monday.
“Since we took a loss to Gladwin earlier this season, we are really hoping to redeem ourselves this week, but we’re missing a couple of girls and also have a couple out due to injury, so we’re hoping we can pull it off while short on numbers,” Dittenbir said.