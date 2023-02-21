TAWAS CITY – The first half might have been closer than many expected. Still, the Tawas Area boys basketball team was able to take care of business against visiting rival Oscoda on Monday, Feb. 13, as the Braves took down the Owls 63-43.

“We played OK, I don’t think we played bad,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said of the team’s fifth straight win over Oscoda. “There were some things that Oscoda did with setting high ball screens that I don’t think we defended very well. We haven’t really seen that a lot this year, so that was good to see. I think the second half we defended that a lot better.”

