TAWAS CITY – The first half might have been closer than many expected. Still, the Tawas Area boys basketball team was able to take care of business against visiting rival Oscoda on Monday, Feb. 13, as the Braves took down the Owls 63-43.
“We played OK, I don’t think we played bad,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said of the team’s fifth straight win over Oscoda. “There were some things that Oscoda did with setting high ball screens that I don’t think we defended very well. We haven’t really seen that a lot this year, so that was good to see. I think the second half we defended that a lot better.”
From Oscoda’s perspective, it is true that it was a loss to their rivals, but it was also a heck of a lot better than their 86-31 loss to the Braves back in early January.
“I feel good about our effort, I am just wired to compete and win and I only do that to get these guys to be the best we can,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “I think we played a really good first half and we did a better job preparing than last time and we executed our game plan, except for the second half we got impatient a little bit. I’m proud of our effort. We are close, but we just have to bring that consistency.”
The Braves took a 15-7 lead in the first quarter on a mid-range jumper by Vinnie Frank, but Blake Mallak closed out the quarter with back-to-back threes for the Owls, making it 15-13 after one.
Another Mallak three gave Oscoda an 18-17 lead, though Evan Mochty sank a trey of his own in from the left corner for a 20-18 Tawas advantage.
The Owls followed with threes by Michael Myles and Gage Woodward for a 24-21 advantage, and they made it 26-21 with a Connor McNichol lay-in on a nice entry pass by Mallak.
The Braves closed the half with a quick 8-0 run though, getting a three by Hedglin, a put-back basket by Frank and a three by Jake Look to make it 29-26 at the break.
“There was a lot of game left when it was 26-21,” Kaems said. “I think everyone looked at it and was a little surprised with how the first game went, but we shot it so well that time and Oscoda didn’t play well the first time. We aren’t going to have many nights where we play as well as we did that first time but Oscoda played better so the gap was closed.”
Tawas scored the first nine points of the second half, including another three by Hedglin in that span to take control of things, and led 46-34 entering the fourth.
Alex Kaems and Mochty kicked off the final stanza with threes for a 52-34 lead and the Braves continued to control things from there.
The Braves had Frank finish with 17 points, Hedglin hit four threes and netted 16 points, Kaems put in 13, Granite Barringer and Mochty had seven apiece and Look netted three. Frank also had eight rebounds and three assist, Hedglin had six boards and Kaems had three rebounds and three assists.
For the Owls, Mallak sank five threes and had 16 points, Myles hit three treys and had 13 points, Woodward finished with five, McNichol and Jaeden Ulman had four apiece and Dreyton Williams had one.
“I think we can compete with anyone on our schedule,” Poland said. “Unfortunately, we just have nights where we are there and some nights that we are not. Some people say that we are young but I’m not sure we are going to take that. We are 14 or 15 games into the season and we put a lot of time into this. The message is clear from my part that we can’t use youth (as an excuse) and I think they know that. We just would like another chance (at Tawas in districts).”
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 the Braves were at home against Alcona. They were able to win this game 70-37.
It was close after the first quarter, with Tawas hold just a 20-19 lead. The Braves controlled things from there though, leading 38-24 at the half and 55-30 entering the fourth.
Leading the way was Barringer with 21 points, Look netted 17, Frank finished with 15, Hedglin scored nine, Mochty added five and Kaems chipped in with three. Barringer also had 11 rebounds, Frank had eight boards and Kaems passed for five assists.
Garrett Somers led Alcona with 11 points and DJ Howe added nine.
On Friday it was a 69-49 home win over Ogemaw Heights for the Braves.
Tawas led 15-12 after the first, 36-23 at the half and 53-38 entering the fourth.
Hedglin buried five threes and finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Frank poured in 18 points and tracked down 10 boards, Look and Kaems had 10 points apiece and Barringer added four. Kaems also had four assists and Look had five rebounds.
“It was nice to have and play three home games this week,” Kaems said. “Feels like we haven’t been home much this season.
As the week moved on, we seemed to be more comfortable, and that is great, since the district tournament is at home this year. We did a lot of good things this week.
We out-rebounded all of our opponents and we are turning the ball over less and less with only six turnovers against Ogemaw, and we are finding a lot of different ways to score.”
Tawas (13-5 overall) hosts Alpena today (Wednesday), is at home against Ogemaw Heights on Friday and heads to Hillman on Tuesday.
Oscoda also avenged a loss from earlier in the season on Wednesday, taking down visiting Charlton Heston Academy 33-21 in North Star League Big Dipper play.
“We did a much better job defensively than we did in the first game,” Poland said. “Mallak did a really nice job defending Ethan Sharrow and was equally as good at point guard taking care of the ball and getting us into our offense.”
Myles led the Owls with 13 points, Mallak put in seven points, McNichol added six and Gage Woodward added four.
The Owls wrapped up the week with a 51-46 NSL Big Dipper win at Rogers City, 51-46.
Myles had a big game with 19 points. McNichol put in eight points, Mallak netted seven, Woodward chipped in with six, Thad Spragg had five, Jaeden Ullman had four and Drayton Williams added two.
Oscoda (7-9 overall, 5-5 NSL Big Dipper) played at Houghton Lake on Tuesday, plays up at fourth ranked Hillman on Friday and returns home to battle Hale on Tuesday.