TAWAS CITY – With a wrestling meet taking place in the new gym, the Tawas Area girls basketball team served as hosts to Midland Calvary Baptist Academy in the alumni gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Lady Braves fell into a big hole early on and eventually fell 60-32.

“This was a rough game for us, not sure if it was just being in the alumni gym or what but we came out playing so flat the first half,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Our focus was off and we were throwing the ball away unforced, left and right. We had 24 turnovers the first half alone. I have never seen them play like that. At halftime we had a pretty intense conversation and the girls responded well and came out playing much better. The hustle and effort came back up and they looked more like themselves.”

