ALPENA — The North Star League portion of the schedule wrapped up for Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda on Thursday. They both attended the NSL Big Dipper championship meet, held at Alcona. The W-P girls were able to come in second place while the W-P boys were fourth. Oscoda had its girls team come in fifth and its boys team place third. Alcona finished up championships in both the girls’ and boys’ portion with first place finishes.
The Lady Cardinals had Serenity Hayes take fourth in the 100 meter dash and second in the 200. Heavenly Ober was seventh in the 100 and Riley Stephens and Torrie Zilinsky were seventh and eighth in the 200.
In the 400, Gabby Murphy was second, Isabelle Steinley was third and Zilinsky was fifth. Sienna Willingham was ninth in the 800, Willingham, Annamaria Butler and Gracie Murphy were fourth, fifth and sixth in the 1600 meter run and Butler and Willingham were second and third in the 3200. Carly Cowles also had a second place finish in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Cards also had a winning 4x800 relay team, thanks to runs by Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Steinley and Butler. The 4x200 relay was second on runs by Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Cowles and Hayes and the 4x400 was also second, thanks to Gabby Murphy, Brooke Saunders, Steinley and Gracie Murphy.
In the shot put, Karagan Lanning was third and Saunders was fourth, while in the discus it was Lanning in fifth and Saunders in ninth.
Steinley won the high jump at 4’2, with Cowles coming in second. Ober and Stephens finished fourth and seventh in the long jump.
For the boys’, Kameron Johnson was sixth in the 100 meter dash, Ashton Hunt was seventh in the 200, Sam Vyner and Johnson were fifth and sixth in the 400 and in the 800, Saunders was sixth and Spencer Aldrich was seventh.
Aldrich was also third in the 1600, with Saunders placing fourth in the same event. Eli Murphy had a fourth place finish in the 3200 and Ashton Hunt was sixth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles.
They also won the 4x800 relay, thanks to turns by Murphy, Saunders, Zach Colvin and Aldrich. The 4x200 team of Murphy, Hunt, Vyner and Johnson was second, as was the 4x400 team of Colvin, Aldrich, Vyner and Johnson.
Colvin was also 10th in the long jump.
For the Oscoda girls, Aeriaunna Walls was fourth in the 200, fifth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 hurdles. She was also second in the long jump.
Sophie Otremba was fifth in the 800, second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Whitnley Calderwood was fifth in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
Savahanna Webster was 10th in 200 and 12th in the shot put.
The Oscoda boys had Carlos Compian, Colin Stephan and Daniel Roman finish seventh, eighth and ninth in the 100, with Compian and Stephan taking fourth and sixth in the 200.
Damon Burrows won the 400 meter run in a time of 54.02, with Axel Raybourn taking seventh.
Lewis Axline and Marius Spears were fifth and 10th in the 800, Axline and Rabourn were fifth and eighth in the 1600 and Ian Boboltz was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Their lone relay on the night was the 4x100, which took second. It featured runs buy Burrows, Compian, Stephan and Boboltz.
In the shot put, Jamari Wilkins was second and Axline was seventh, while Wilkins was fifth in the discus and Axline and Stephan were sixth and seventh. Burrows was also third in the high jump and Boboltz, Jace Hulverson and Raybourn finished fourth, sixth and ninth in the long jump.