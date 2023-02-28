HALE – Hale traveled to Iosco County rival Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for a North Star League crossover game. The Lady Eagles led by just one point after the first quarter, but pulled away to lead by double digits the rest of the way, playing themselves to a 48-38 victory.

“We finally played with more energy and desire,” Hale head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “I thought we have been playing decent defense. It’s nice to get back on track before the tournament.”

