ATLANTA — Hale played pretty well early on in its North Star League Little Dipper 8-man football game at Atlanta on Friday. The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of a few early chances and saw things slip away from there though, allowing the Huskies to pull away, handing Hale a 60-14 setback in what was both teams’ season finale.

“We played pretty well early on, we had a drive stall out in the redzone, if we could have punched that one in, it could have made a difference,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “They have a good team, that is what it comes down to. I would have liked to have sent the seniors off with a ‘W’, but we weren’t able to do that.”

