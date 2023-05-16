CHIPS ON

CHIPS ON – Tawas Area’s Austin Baker chips on to the 9th green during last week’s home event at Red Hawk Golf Course.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area golf team hosted a 15-team event at beautiful Red Hawk Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. The Braves shot a team score of 345, good for sixth place in the tournament, dubbed the Bogey’s Indoor Golf Invitational.

“Our home event went off very well with 15 teams attending from all over the state,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “We did not play our best but put up a respectable 345. There were some very good teams from down state like Flushing and Oxford, but I was more interested in how we played against some of the teams that are in our region this year, namely Manistee, Traverse City St. Francis, and Ogemaw Heights.”

Tags