TAWAS CITY – Entering Wednesday’s game with the Mid-Michigan (Mt. Pleasant) Raptors, the Tawas Area hockey team hadn’t had a home contest in over a month. The Braves seemed pretty happy to be back in the home venue, the Tawas Bay Ice Arena, as they scored five goals in the first period, on their way to an 8-5 victory.

“(The first period) went pretty well,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We controlled play pretty well and got rewarded fairly well with goals. I think that we are getting more time together and the boys are starting to put it together. That is why we are having periods where we are dominating the play.”

