TAWAS CITY – Entering Wednesday’s game with the Mid-Michigan (Mt. Pleasant) Raptors, the Tawas Area hockey team hadn’t had a home contest in over a month. The Braves seemed pretty happy to be back in the home venue, the Tawas Bay Ice Arena, as they scored five goals in the first period, on their way to an 8-5 victory.
“(The first period) went pretty well,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We controlled play pretty well and got rewarded fairly well with goals. I think that we are getting more time together and the boys are starting to put it together. That is why we are having periods where we are dominating the play.”
The first period was certainly a dominant one for the Braves.
About four minutes into the game, Cody Primm was able to out-skate his defender for an opportunity at the net, sending it in for the early 1-0 lead, with Gage Maxfield getting the assist.
With 11:55 to play in the period, Cooper Gorman had a breakaway opportunity at the net, and was able to slap one in as well, with Keagan Bender and Henry Brummeler getting assists on the play.
Tawas’ scoring chances continued to happen frequently the rest of the period, and Kyle Indreica converted on three of them, giving him a first period hat trick. Maxfield and Sean Bernard assisted on the goal to make it 3-0, Maxfield had the assist for the 4-0 lead and the fifth goal was unassisted.
The Raptors didn’t go out without a fight though, as they netted three goals in the second period to pull within 5-3.
The Braves made it 6-3 with 5:46 to play in the game on a goal by Maxfield, assisted by Indreica, The Raptors clawed to within 6-5 with three minutes to play, but Maxfield was able to help finish off the win with two late goals, giving him a hat trick as well. The first of his third period goals was assisted by Indreica.
“I didn’t think we were ever going to lose control of the game, we just kind of played down to their level at times and that is something we have to get past,” Rettell said of Mid-Michigan getting back in the game. “We just have to keep focused all the way through to the end. Obviously, I am glad that they turned the switch back on and got it taken care of, but we just have to avoid turning that switch off all together and keep playing hard.”
Ethan Wood made 28 saves in goal.
On Friday, the Braves won 9-2 against Port Huron, at Suburban Ice in Macomb.
“We had a lot of kids score that haven’t scored before, so that is nice getting the puck moved around and the guys getting opportunities and taking advantage of it,” Rettell said. “It just shows that the kids are working hard at practice and when you have a team that gives you that opportunity, it is good to have other people put the puck in the net.”
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but a big 6-0 edge in the second helped the Braves take control.
Devin Grathoff had two goals and one assist, Braden Bolen had two goals, Jakob Hazen had one goal and two assists, Primm had one goal and three assists, Maxfield had one goal and one assist and Indreica and Gorman had one goal apiece. Walker Hazen, Charlie Schnettler, Peyton Freeman and Taylor Williams all had one assist each.
Adam Billinghurst was in net and was able to make 17 saves.
On Saturday, Tawas lost 4-2 to a solid Anchor Bay team, in a contest held that was also at Suburban Ice. The Braves led 2-1 entering the third period, but couldn’t hang on.
“That was probably the highest ranked team we’ve played so far this year,” Rettell said. “It comes down to staying focused and playing all 51 minutes and that is what we are trying to express to these kids, if we do that when you go up against good teams you have an opportunity and that is exactly what happened. We made a couple mistakes at the end and really good teams take advantage of that. But, all-in-all we are satisfied with our progress at this point in the season and feel we are heading in the right direction.”
Indreica had both of Tawas’ goals, with Bolen getting credit for two assists while Bernard and Maxfield had one assist apiece.
Wood was in goal and made 35 saves.
Tawas (8-9-1 overall) heads to Mid-Michigan today (Wednesday), hosts Lakeshore (Manistee) on Friday and Saturday. On Monday Tawas plays at the Dort Federal Credit Union Arena to take on Genesee United (Davison). They also host Gladwin on Wednesday.