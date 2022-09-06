HALE — The Hale 8-player football team had the unenviable task of playing at high-scoring Alcona on Thursday. The Tigers, scored 82 points in their week one win over Mio, and while the Eagles held them well below that, still came up well short 58-0 in the North Star League crossover contest.
“It played out well, we played well for going against a team two-and-half times our size enrollment-wise,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We had some teams goals, some we met, some we didn’t but I was happy with how we played. I don’t know how many teams will stack up against them, a team who shouldn’t be playing 8-man. We are seeing improvements and looking forward to playing Whittemore-Prescott this week.”
The Tigers jumped to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter, led 44-0 at the half and 52-0 entering the fourth.
Hale saw Jeff Guoan get seven tackles, Quinton Coleman had four tackles, Sean Bernard was able to get 3.5 tackles, Seth Gibson had 2.5, Andrew Duncan had two and with one tackle each was Dalton Jaremba and Sam Patten.
Alcona quarterback Garrett Somers had 140 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Jesse Sheldon had 91 yards and a touchdown and Collin Walker had one touchdown receiving and one touchdown rushing.
Hale (0-2 overall) takes on visiting Whittemore-Prescott (1-1) in the 10 Mile War, presented by the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 32-6 win over the Charlton Heston Academy last week. The Eagles won last year’s meeting between the teams 38-8.