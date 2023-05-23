HALE – The Hale track and field teams took part in a Division 4 regional at Inland Lakes on Friday. The Eagles saw their girls’ team place 11th and the boys’ team added a 14th place finish.

Freshman Rowan Hood had a good showing, coming in fourth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.67. She was also sixth in the 200. Briannah Sunde added a 19th place finish in the 200, Liz Wolanin was ninth in the 800 and Chloe Bernard was also 19th in the 800.

Tags