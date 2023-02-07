TAWAS CITY – After topping the Lakeshore Badgers 5-1 on Friday, the Tawas Area hockey team put up a similar, if not slightly better performance on Saturday afternoon against the same squad. The Braves won Saturday’s contest, held at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, 5-0.

“I think the kids played with a lot of energy on Saturday,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “I think the momentum is really starting to build now, so that is a good sign this time of year.”

