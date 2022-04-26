OSCODA — Playing on their rival’s home field on Wednesday, Tawas Area booted in two goals in the first half and was able to make them stand. The result was a 2-1 non-conference girls’ soccer win for the Lady Braves.
“Oscoda is obviously our biggest rival school,” Tawas head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “It is always great to have a win over your rival.”
Tawas was able to score the first goal of the game in the 21st minute. Catie Push delivered a well-placed corner kick to the middle of the field, which Colleen Kubisiak was able to deliver into the back of the net.
“Push is our primary corner-taker, she has one of the most beautiful kicks that can just curve (near the goal),” Dittenbir said.
About five minutes later, the Braves struck again, getting a nice centering pass from Bethany Sides to Kubisiak, for what was her second goal of the game.
“That second goal we fought hard for,” Dittenbir said. “It was a beautiful cross from Sides to the center of the net for Colleen. We had bounced the ball around a bit in front of the goal between players a few different times without luck, but that long cross may have thrown off the defense as we were finally able to sneak a shot in.”
Oscoda scored its lone goal of the game with about four minutes to play in the half. Alyvia Proe took a pass from Alexis Ruemenapp and she was able to make a move to free herself from the Tawas defense to send the ball in, making it 2-1.
The rest of the contest was played without a goal, though Tawas did have a few quality chances to extend its lead in the second half.
“Our defense has been so strong for us this season,” Dittenbir said. “I know a lot of the time with wins the focus seems to be on who scored the goals, but our defense also keeps the other teams from scoring and they have been beasts on the field this season, not allowing a whole lot to get by them. I’m very proud of them.”
Abby Herbolsheimer was in goal for the Braves as she got the win, while Emma Hofacer took the loss in net for the Owls.
“It is always disappointing to lose, however, the girls played well and didn’t give up,” Oscoda head coach Christine Byrne said. “We still have some items to work on at practice and we will continue to improve.”
On Thursday, Tawas won a home Northern Michigan Soccer League game over Shepherd, 4-0.
“We had games two nights in a row, that can be tough on the girls,” Dittenbir said.
Kubisiak continued her scoring trend by booting in the team’s first three goals, getting assists by Anna Herbolsheimer and Erin Brown.
“Colleen has really come alive up front over these last two games,” Dittenbir said. “She has been in control of the ball more often and taking more shots, and you can see her confidence building. Erin and Anna have both been such strong forces for us in the midfield this year. Their energy and endurance are hard to compete with. They both have been driving forces for us, relentlessly driving the ball forward toward the goal.”
Tawas, which led 2-0 at the half and 3-0 early in the second half, had its final goal come from Brown.
“This was her first goal this year and it was well deserved,” Dittenbir said.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in goal and made six saves to preserve the shutout.
Tawas (4-2 overall, 3-0 NMSL) hosted Roscommon on Tuesday, heads to Brethren on Friday and heads over to Houghton Lake on Monday.
Oscoda also played at Alpena on Thursday, a contest the Owls lost 4-0.
The game was tight through the first half, as the two sides were tied 0-0 into the 37th minute. Alpena scored before the half ended though to take a 1-0 lead at the break and the Lady Wildcats booted in three more goals in the second half.
“Considering the strength of the Alpena team, I would say the girls played a good defensive game,” Byrne said. “The highlight of the game for me was the way the team continued to be challenging for such an offensive opponent. We will be back to work improving for our upcoming games.”
Hofacer was in net and made 28 saves.
Oscoda (0-2-2 overall) was at Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday, hosts Ogemaw Heights today (Wednesday), hosts Grayling on Thursday and hosts Pinconning on Monday.