WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott and AuGres competed in a Division 4 track and field regional at Marion on Saturday. Out of 14 teams, W-P had its girls team come in 10th and its boys place 13th. AuGres saw its boys come in eighth and its girls in 13th.

For the W-P girls, Heavenly Ober was 14th in the 100, London Crossley was 21st in the 200, Gabby Murphy and Isabelle Steinley were 10th and 11th in the 400 and Gracie Murphy was 13th in the 800. Sienna Willingham was 13th in the 1600 and Carly Cowles was 11th in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles.

