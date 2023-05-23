WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott and AuGres competed in a Division 4 track and field regional at Marion on Saturday. Out of 14 teams, W-P had its girls team come in 10th and its boys place 13th. AuGres saw its boys come in eighth and its girls in 13th.
For the W-P girls, Heavenly Ober was 14th in the 100, London Crossley was 21st in the 200, Gabby Murphy and Isabelle Steinley were 10th and 11th in the 400 and Gracie Murphy was 13th in the 800. Sienna Willingham was 13th in the 1600 and Carly Cowles was 11th in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles.
They had two fifth place relay teams as well. In the 4x100, it was the team of Gracie Murphy, Mareonna Tilley, Shaelyn Vyner and Ober. The 4x800 team was Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Steinley and Willingham.
Brooke Saunders was 12th in the shot put and ninth in the discus, Vyner was 12th in the discus and 14th in the shot put, Cowles was sixth in the high jump and Ober was able to come in eighth in the shot put.
For the W-P boys, Kameron Johnson was 17th in the 100, Aiden Massicotte was 15th in the 200 and Sam Vyner was eighth in the 800. Spencer Aldrich was eighth in the 1,600 and Zakary Melkus was 11th in both hurdle events.
Their top relay was in the 4x800, who was seventh on the efforts of Saunders, Eli Murphy, Aldrich and Vyner.
Zach Calleja was 19th in the shot put and 21st in the discus, Alex Morgan was 17th in the discus and 20th in the shot put and Johnson was 10th in the long jump.
The AuGres boys had Cole Dewald come in fourth in the 100 and third in the 400. John Deblecourt was 18th in the 200, Landin Bender was 18th in the 800, Brennan Smoeln was ninth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 3,200.
Charlie Schnetler was also ninth in the 110 hurdles.
The 4x200 team was their top relay, coming in fifth, thanks to Lucas Verdusco, Bryce Verdusco, Levi Jones and Dewald.
Jones was seventh in the high jump, Schnetler was fourth in the pole vault and B. Verdusco was fifth in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Chloe Rice was 13th in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the pole vault and 10th in the long jump.
W-P also competed at a quad meet at Tawas Area on Tuesday, May 16.
Leading the Lady Cardinals at this event was Ober who was second in the 100 and third in the 200, Isabelle Steinley was fourth in the 400, Gracie Murphy was eighth in the 800, Sienna Willingham was seventh in the 1,600, Cowles was third in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles and their top relay team was a second place showing in the 4x800 on runs by Gabby Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Steinley and Willingham.
Vyner and Saunders were second and third in the shot put, Saunders was fifth in the discus, Cowles was a winner in the high jump and Ober was third in the long jump.
For the boys’ Oliver was third in the 100 and third in the 200. Murphy was third in the 400, Saunders placed fourth in the 800 and he won the 1600. Melkus won the 110 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.
They also won three relay events. The winning 4x100 team was Logan Aiello, Massicotte, Kameron Johnson and Oliver, with the same four winning the 4x200. The winning 4x800 squad was Saunders, Murphy, Aldrich and Sam Vyner.
Calleja was ninth in the shot put and sixth in the discus, James Hall was fifth in the discus and Logan Aiello was fourth in the long jump.