HALE — Tawas Area competed at the Hale Invitational on Thursday. The cross country event, held at the beautiful Wicker Hills Golf Course, had several local teams attending, with the Braves winning both the boys’ and girls’ races.
“The kids ran hard against their competitors and battled against the rolling hills and soggy ground,” Tawas head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “Overall winning both varsity races… was a really exciting accomplishment that sets the team up for success at regionals.”
The boys’ team tallied 53 points, finishing just ahead of Alcona which had 56 points.
They were led by Dylan Vincenty-Cole who was sixth with a time of 20:02, Xander Whitford was 10th, Austin Billinghurst was 11th and Tobias Kjoelby was 12th with times of 21:15, 21:24.6 and 21:24.9. Aaron Stone raced to a 14th place finish with a time of 21:42, Jesse Hartman was 16th with a 21:48, Nicoles Sides crossed 19th with a 22:49, Joseph Potts was 22nd at 23:16, Matthew Tiffany was 24th on a 23:18, Vincent Lin ran to a 26th place finish with a 23:58, Henry Brummeler came in 28th with a 24:11, Lucas MacEwen was 31st on a run of 25:26 and Adam Billinghurst was 34th at 26:48.
For host Hale, Alex Wanty won the race with a time of 18:54, Sean Bernard was eighth with a 21:02, Paxton Downing was 15th at 21:47, Kenny Matathews was good for 23rd with a 23:17, Lawrence Mullins was in at 33rd with a 25:51 and Liem Schalk-Smith crossed the line 36th with a 30:08.
On the girls’ side, Tawas was the lone squad that had a complete team.
The Lady Braves also had Aaliyah Cota win the event as an individual, with a time of 23:26. She was followed by Alyssa Runyan with a fourth place finish and Emma Hemker was fifth as they ran times of 23:53 and 25:07. In sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth was Mckenzie Nunn, Ashley Nguyen, Audrey Nguyen and Megan Wood, and they ran times of 25:41, 25:42, 25:52 and 25:57. In 12th was Ashley Runyan as she timed out at 27:20, Riley Garrett was 13th at 27:33, Abby Kloska was 16th with a 30:47 and Christine Qiu was 17th at 31:38.
The Hale girls had Kayla Wolanin finish 11th with a 26:05, Elizabeth Wolanin was 14th at 27:46 and Emily Bain was 18th at 34:02.
Oscoda also sent two girls to the meet. Kaitlynne Stephan continued her solid freshman season with a third place finish and time of 23:48 and Avery Lopez was 10th with a run of 25:58.
Tawas runs in a Division 3 regional race in East Jordan on Saturday. Hale and Oscoda compete in a Division 4 regional meet on Friday at Chippewa Hills.