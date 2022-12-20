WHITTEMORE — History was made in Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday. The Cardinals, as part of the annual Craig Funsch Memorial meet went 3-0 on the day, and had the day highlighted by one of the first ever girls’ team wrestling matches to take place in MHSAA history.

W-P’s girls topped Pine River’s girls 48-18 in front of the entire student body, as the meet took place during school hours. The packed house certainly led to some exciting moments for the wrestlers.

