TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey team hosted Legion on Saturday at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena. It remained close through much of the contest, but the Legion, a team comprised of several Thumb area schools, sent in two third period goals to secure a 4-1 victory.
Legion led 1-0 after the first period, and it led 2-1 after the second before slapping in the only two goals of the third.
Tawas’ lone goal of the night came from Kyle Indreica with an assist by Gage Maxfield.
On Friday, the Braves won a road game at Mt. Pleasant, 8-0.
Indreica scored four goals, Maxfield found the net for two goals, with Cooper Gorman and Walker Hazen netting one goal each. Maxfield also had four assists.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11 Tawas played at Gladwin, and lost this contest, 6-1.
Maxfield had the team’s lone goal with assists credited to Ben Bolen and Taylor Williams.
Tawas (7-7-1 overall) was at Utica Ford United on Monday, hosts Manistee Friday and Saturday and hosts the Bay Area Thunder on Friday, Feb. 4.