TAWAS CITY – It took a tackle inside the 10-yard line on the final play of the game to do it, but the Tawas Ravens can now call themselves champions. The Ravens, hosting Kalkaska Saturday afternoon in the title game of the Northwest Youth Conference (a football league for 5th and 6th graders) hung on for a thrilling 20-13 victory, in front of a celebratory purple and black clad crowd.
“It is huge,” head coach Doug Livingston said of the win. “We didn’t even know if we were going to have a team, we only had 13 kids show up to signups, so I had to shake a banana tree and see if we could get some fruit to fall. Slowly and surely, we got enough kids to come out and we put a squad together. There were some practices early on that I was running around and getting tired, but I know I’m getting too old for that so we had to get more kids.”
The Ravens, who had 24 players listed on their roster for the championship game, led nearly the entire way, but had to rely on their defense time-and-time again in the second half to put up the stops needed to secure the win.
Nursing the seven-point lead, Tawas was faced with stopping the Blazers’ final offensive series in the closing moments. Kalkaska reached the nine-yard line, with just enough time for a final play. The Blazers opted to hand the ball to their running back, one of the biggest players on the field, but was stuffed after only a couple yards thanks to a perfect tackle by the much smaller Matthew Martin.
With the clock reading zeroes the Ravens’ coaches and players rushed towards the sidelines, where they met for an exuberant celebration.
“We blitzed the middle, betting that they would try to dive with their huge sixth grade running back again,” Livingston said. “Matthew always makes textbook tackles, very low at or below the knees, bringing bigger kids down all season.”
The Ravens also put up the first points of the game, getting a short touchdown pass from Allan Miller to Jeffery Roulo. Miller then found Martin on the ensuing one-point conversion for a 7-0 lead with 1:33 to play in the opening quarter.
Kalkaska put its first points up on the board with 3:10 left in the half by using their bruising running back, knotting things at 7-apiece.
The Ravens used a long pass play to set themselves up with a first-and-goal at the eight-yard line, and with just 20 seconds left in the half, and Miller tossed a touchdown pass on a slant route to Kash Maxfield. Miller-to-Maxfield worked on the one-point conversion as well, putting the score to 14-7 at the break.
The Ravens had the ball to start the second half, but were unable to make it a two-score game, as that drive stalled out. Tawas’ defense stopped a pair of Kalkaska third quarter drives, first on a three-and-out and second on a nice leaping interception by Miller near the eight-yard line.
The Blazers finally broke through for a touchdown about two minutes into the fourth quarter, getting a five-yard scoring run, though a failed extra point conversion left Tawas narrowly ahead, 14-13.
The Ravens scored with 7:52 to play in the game, getting a perfectly executed reverse, that had the ball end in the hands of Maxfield. Maxfield picked up a big block by Cleon Young, showed off his speed as he neared the right sideline, somehow avoided going out of bounds, and raced down the field to cash in on a 67-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 20-13.
“We were on defense way too long, I like to run the clock out and score but we had some big plays that we scored on right away,” Livingston said.
The Tawas defense was able to grind out two more stops however, first stopping the Blazers on a fourth down attempt inside the redzone, and the second was on the final tackle by Martin as time ran out.
“We had said all week that no matter the results of the game, if we go and play hard we will feel like champions,” Livingston said. “There were some hard lessons this season, and kids had to learn responsibility for their mistakes and to stop blaming, fighting and bickering and to come together as a team. It’s the team, the team, the team, it’s where the team needs you and you have to trust us coaches to put you where you can help us the most. They had to learn that this wasn’t playground football.”
This ends a memorable season for the Ravens, who finish with six victories, including the championship Saturday.
“We had to win a toss to play here and it has just been a miracle season from the get-go,” Livingston said. “Every chance, every opportunity to play is all we care about out; we are here to play and have fun and every opportunity we got was a gift and we have to celebrate that and use it to the full extent and maximize everything we can get out of it. I am just so grateful, it was a big responsibility to coach the Ravens and it was started by some great people so when it fell on me to coach the team, I wanted to do my best and I wanted to keep it going, keep the program alive. It means a lot to the community, I told the kids to just appreciate it, there hasn’t been a lot of good news in anything lately and to look at how happy everyone is, how much everyone believes in you and don’t waste that, don’t let the distractions of the parties, the parades and the excitement distract you; enjoy that but don’t let that distract you of why you are here.
“We are so appreciative of the Tawas community,” he added. “We always feel the love and the support from this community.”
The Ravens have just six sixth graders on their roster, so Livingston probably isn’t going to have as hard of a time finding players to suit up next season.
“The Kalkaska coach didn’t like hearing that from me,” he said.