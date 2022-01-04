WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team sent wrestlers to a pair of winter break individual invitationals on Thursday. The Cardinal boys went to Freeland, while the girls made the trip to Montague.
The boys had Jesse Morrison and Sam Vyner each go 3-2, good for sixth place in their weight classes. Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Hunter Johnsson and Dillan Parent also competed, but were unable to place.
“It is a tough tournament,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “The kids wrestled tough on the day and the tough competition will get them ready for the post-season.”
The girls had Gabrielle Murphy and Carley Cowles taking second place in their classes by going 2-1, losing what Wilson called “close matches in the finals.”
Serenity Hayes went 3-1 to take third place and Gracie Murphy was 2-2 to take fourth place. Alyssa Burr won a match but was unable to place and Garance Mesrobian also competed.
“The girls wrestled tough on the day, against good competition,” Wilson said. “We are seeing matches that we will see at sectionals or at the state tournament.”