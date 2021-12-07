of a slow start in its season opening girls basketball game at Charlton Heston Academy Thursday. The Lady Eagles got things going in the second quarter though, eventually pulling away for a convincing 38-18 victory.
“It was a good game to start the season,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We saw a lot of improvement over our preseason scrimmage on both ends of the floor. I think it is going to take us a little while to figure out our identity on the defensive end. I liked the way we improved on the defensive end of the floor as the game went along.”
Early buckets by Dalaney Kimmerer and Abby Parkinson gave Hale a 4-0 lead early on, though the Lady Patriots pulled within 6-4 after one.
In the second, Abby Parkinson started things off with a three pointer to make it 9-4, and after Charlton Heston sank a pair of free throws to pull within 9-6, Aurora Brito got a three pointer to roll in and Felicity Hicks got her first of three treys to go through for a 15-6 advantage.
The Eagles led 17-6 at the half and put the game away with a solid third quarter, leading 26-11 entering the fourth.
“Chloe Coutts did a very good job for us initiating the defense and making their point guard really have to work,” Parkinson said. “I think she is just going to get better and better at it as the season unfolds. Offensively, we did a lot of really good things. The girls are getting the system and played at a good pace. We just did not shoot the ball as well as we hoped. We got a lot of good looks, but really didn’t convert as hoped.”
Parkinson led the team with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and four assists, Hicks finished with a career high nine points and two steals, Kaitlyn Hollis added four points, five rebounds and two steals, Brito had three points, three rebounds and one steal, Bailey Hewitt had two points and eight rebounds, Erica Bernard had two points, seven rebounds and two steals and Kimmerer had two points, three rebounds and two assists.
“Hicks no only made her first varsity three point shot, she shot 3-for-3 on the evening,” Parkinson said. “Brito also knocked down the first 3 pointer of her career. It was a good start. We got a little bit of legs underneath us and played somebody other than ourselves. We will have a tough game with Tawas before heading into North Star League play, and hopefully we can continue to show improvement.”
Hale (1-0 overall) was at Tawas Area on Tuesday and hosts Rogers City on Tuesday.