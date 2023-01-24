WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team entered Wednesday’s North Star League meet in Alcona needing two wins to secure the conference championship. The Cardinals got those wins in a big way, dominating host Alcona 78-6 and toppling Rogers City in similar fashion, with a twin of 78-6.
W-P concludes the team portion of the league schedule with a perfect 6-0 record, giving them their fourth straight NSL championship.
“I’m proud of my team,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “It is a great accomplishment to win four conference championships in a row.”
Picking up wins in both of their matches were Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Kameron Johnson, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Hunter Cicalo, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner, Thomas Cronin and Shelby Holtz. Silicia Goodman and London Crossley both went 1-0 and splitting their matches was Logan Jenkins and Adrian McDonald.
On Friday, W-P sent its girls to Mio for an individual tournament. Serenity Hayes went 2-0 with two pins and Crossley went 3-0 with three pins allowing them to win their weight classes.
Gracie Murphy and Shaelyn Vyner were both 2-1 to come in second and placing third and going 3-1 were Gabby Murphy and Carly Cowles. Madison Kennedy was 2-2 and finished in fourth place.
“We wrestled good on the night, we saw some tough competition,” Wilson said.
On Saturday it was the boys’ turn in Mio. Sam Vyner went 3-0 on the day with three pins to win his weight class, and bring his record to 33-2 overall.
Saunders had two pins to go 2-1 and take second in his class, bumping his record to 29-6. Johnson was fifth and E. Murphy had a sixth place finish
“We wrestled good on the day, my kids battled all day,” Wilson said.
W-P sends its girls’ to Ovid-Elsie on Friday while the boys’ will make the trip to Gaylord on Saturday for the Northern Michigan Championships. The North Star League Individual tournament is also Feb. 3 in Alcona.