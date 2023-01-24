WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team entered Wednesday’s North Star League meet in Alcona needing two wins to secure the conference championship. The Cardinals got those wins in a big way, dominating host Alcona 78-6 and toppling Rogers City in similar fashion, with a twin of 78-6.

W-P concludes the team portion of the league schedule with a perfect 6-0 record, giving them their fourth straight NSL championship.

