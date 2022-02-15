HALE — Having games on back-to-back-to-back nights isn’t exactly how most high school basketball teams spend their weeks. Hale did just that though last week, and was able to win the last two, including Thursday’s 38-35 home North Star League Little Dipper win over Fairview.
“We had trouble in the fourth quarter, but I thought the effort was as good as we could ask,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “Jessie Ross played well and aggressive in the second half and tested us pretty good. It was still good to see our team be resilient when we were wore down.”
The Lady Eagles had a first quarter three by Abby Parkinson and Dalaney Kimmerer added four points in the frame, as they led 9-4 after one.
Felicity Hicks hit for five points and Parkinson scored four more in the second, allowing Hale to lead 23-10 at the half and two more Parkinson buckets in the third left Hale ahead 27-22 entering the fourth.
Fairview made things interesting down the stretch, but a key late three pointer by Parkinson, who finished with 16 points help preserve the win.
Parkinson also had 10 points, six steals, two assists and one block, Kimmerer finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Hicks added five points and two rebounds, Erica Bernard netted three points, tracked down eight rebounds and had two assists and Aurora Brito and Bailey Hewitt scored two points each.
“Dalaney did a nice job getting to the free throw line and had a couple terrific assists,” Parkinson said. “Abby played a really strong game for us. She was really efficient offensively and got the ball to the right place. Bailey is really coming along on the back end of the press and Erica Bernard has become a night in night our rebounder for us.”
On Wednesday, Hale notched another home NSL Little Dipper win, 61-34 over AuGres.
“Abby picked up her third foul with 2:56 left in the first quarter, we were up 7-5 at the time,” Parkinson said. “(A)10-1 run in that time was a huge difference in the game. We played well in the second, but struggled in our half court defense the last three minutes of the half. The second half we were aggressive and played well. We still have to rebound the ball better, it felt like they were getting four to five shots a possession.”
The Eagles held a 17-6 lead after the first quarter thanks to that run and led 26-14 at the half and 40-22 entering the fourth.
Parkinson survived her night of foul trouble and still scored 25 points and had eight rebounds, three assists and one steal, Kimmerer added 17 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds, Hicks had seven points, two rebounds and two steals, Hewitt had six points and five rebounds, Bernard added six points and four rebounds and Brito managed to get five rebounds and two steals.
“Dalaney did a good job keeping us moving forward and taking care of the ball,” Parkinson said. “Felicity is coming along on the defensive end. Aurora did a nice job rebounding and is looking more comfortable. We did a good job with our pressure, especially on back-to-back nights. Abby played well for us in the second half even though she only played about 11 minutes in the half.”
Emily Freehling led AuGres with 17 points
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Eagles began the three games in three day span with a home NSL Little Dipper loss to fourth ranked Posen, 60-26.
“We played a strong first quarter, I was really proud of the girls that first quarter because we were aggressive offensively and played our game plan on defense,” Parkinson said. “We didn’t maintain our aggressiveness in the second and third quarter on the offensive end and we struggled. Posen is a solid team, they rebound well and are athletic. I was happy with the effort, we just have too many breakdowns as a team.”
Hale was down just 12-8 after the first quarter, and a Parkinson three made it 12-11, before Posen closed the half on a 12-2 run to lead 24-13 at the break. The Lady Vikings put things away in the third with a 45-15 advantage.
Parkinson had 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Kimmerer, Hicks and Bernard had three points each. Bernard also had eight rebounds and Kimmerer dished out four assists.
“This was a tough stretch,” Parkinson said. “The rest of this season is three game weeks, so it will be interesting.”
Hale (5-9 overall, 3-3 NSL Little Dipper) played at Atlanta on Tuesday, heads to AuGres on Friday, hosts Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Saturday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.