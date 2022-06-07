STANDISH — The Tawas Area baseball team wasn’t able to pull off a major upset against fourth ranked Standish-Sterling on Saturday. The Braves were playing on the Panthers’ home field in a Division 3 district semi-final, falling 16-0.
“Standish demonstrated why they are one of the top teams in Division 3 as their bats were on fire from the start and they didn’t let up,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “Jake Hazen did have a couple of great catches in the outfield as he was extremely busy running down balls even though it was a short day. Always a tough way to end the season but I expect Standish to make a deep run in the tournament and our boys do not have any reason to hang their heads.”
Ozzy Johnson and Ethan Hedglin shared time on the mound, with Hedglin striking out one batter.
Cooper Gorman had a single to highlight the offense.
On Tuesday, May 31 the Braves played in their regular season finale at Oscoda, dropping those games 2-1 and 9-7.
Hedglin took the loss in game one, as he went five innings and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out 14 and walking one.
Gavin Shawn had a double and an RBI, Hazen had a single and a stolen base, with Hedglin and Evan Mocthy adding one hit apiece.
“Both teams played well and the pitchers were on their games as well,” Gorman said. “Tough game to lose but really great to see the way that both teams competed and played so well.”
In game two, Mochty took the loss, as he went four innings and gave up five runs, one earned on three hits, four strikeouts and two walks. Johnson also struck out a batter in an inning relief work.
The offense had Johnson get two hits and one RBI, Kadin Bellinger had one hit and two RBI, with Hazen and Hedglin getting one hit apiece.
“Oscoda jumped out early but our bats woke up and we came back to retake the lead, just a couple of tough plays and breaks that didn’t go our way and unfortunately, we could not overcome them,” Gorman said. “The Oscoda boys played very well and the relief pitcher came in and did the job.”
Tawas finishes the season 7-14 overall.
“We always play a difficult schedule and even though our record was (below 500), I do not believe that we faced a team this season that didn’t have a winning record,” Gorman said.