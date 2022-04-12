GLADWIN — As a freshman, Tawas Area left forward Kierstin Muckenthaler wasn’t able to score a goal playing soccer for the Lady Braves. On Friday, in the first game of her sophomore season she broke into the scoring column in a big way, netting all three goals in what was a 3-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory over host Gladwin on Friday.
“(She told me that) she has never loved a sport the way that she loves soccer and is the thing that she looks forward to the most each day,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “She contributed this great start to her passion for the sport of soccer and some extra work that she put in during the off-season to gain strength and speed.”
Muckenthaler scored her first goal about 20 minutes into the contest, hauling in a nice pass through the Gladwin from Bethany Sides to make it 1-0.
Gladwin scored to make it 1-1 about two minutes later, but Muckenthaler scored an unassisted goal before the half to make it 2-1 at the break.
The Braves and Muckenthaler finished up the scoring with the lone goal of the second half.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in goal and made nine saves.
“The team was very happy with the win, knowing that Gladwin is always a strong opponent for us, it was a great start for the season,” Dittenbir said. “It was great to be out there on the field with these girls again, but even I had first game jitters.”
Despite being the first game of the year, Dittenbir felt that the team played pretty well as a unit.
“Our starting line-up that just meshed really well together,” she said. “We didn’t make many switches throughout the game because they just had it going on. We had lots of strength in our defense booting the ball down towards the goal from sweeper Catie Push, stopper Alexa Thornton, right defense Emma Koroly, and left defense Lacey Boden.”
On Saturday, Tawas made the trip to Alpena for a non-league game, and dropped that contest 4-0, despite playing close with the Lady Wildcats through the first half.
“Alpena is a tough school to play and for having such a young team and playing against a big school composed of mostly juniors and seniors these girls did extremely well,” Dittenbir said. “I’d have to say the heart of this game had to go to our midfield, whose job was to play defensively and offensively tirelessly against this team. Anna Herbolsheimer had her work cut out for her as our center/striker, and she gave it all she had out there along with Erin Brown and Alia Abbott playing midfield positions.”
Alpena led the game just 1-0 at the half, before breaking free in the second half to pull away in the final minutes.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in net and made 15 saves.
“Defensively, once again we saw great work from Catie Push, Alexa Thornton, Lacey Boden, and Emma Koroly,” Dittenbir said. “These girls played tough and walked off the field with their heads held high, as they should.”
Tawas (1-1 overall, 1-0 NMSL) was at Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday, was at Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and heads to Oscoda next Tuesday.