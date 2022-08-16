ALPENA — With the announcement of Alpena Community College adding a baseball program recently, it led to opportunities for many area student athletes to continue their careers at the next level. On Monday, July 25 the program officially got off the ground, when it held an on-campus signing day where 23 players signed letters of intent to join the program; and they have signed a total of 31 players.
This is the first ACC baseball team since 1971.
“We are excited to bring college baseball back to Northern Michigan and we want to be known as the premier college baseball program in northern Lower Michigan,” ACC head coach Rob Enslen said. “I think it has been a need up here for a long time, it is super exciting, not only for the Alpena community but area baseball fans in general.”
Three Iosco County athletes took part in that signing day. Recent Hale graduates Gage Kangas and Brandon Maddox joined the program, as does Whittemore-Prescott’s Luke Mervyn.
“These guys come from great programs and they were one of the best players in their high school teams,” Enslen said. “I think all of them bring something special. They are all big, physical guys that are super athletic and will transition well into the college baseball ranks. I’m super excited to have all three guys come on board.”
Gage Kangas
Kangas did it all for the Eagles on the baseball field in recent years as a top-shelf hitter, infielder and pitcher. He looks to have a similar role now that he is a Lumberjack.
“It is cool being able to play at a college close to home,” Kangas, who plans to study concrete technology said. “I was close to not considering playing baseball at a further level, since I would have to be so far from home depending on where I went. The signing (day) was different because the typical signings are personal, but being able to meet a good portion of my future teammates was a plus.”
With the program being entirely new, he likes that he isn’t the only fresh face in the program.
“Everyone from the coaches to players is going to be learning and experiencing this level of baseball at the same time that I am,” he said. “After talking to coach Enslen only a handful of times, I already know that he has plenty of experience and really cares for the sport, so I’m sure I will learn and grow as a player form him.”
Brandon Maddox
Maddox moved to Hale before the start of his junior season. He quickly made a name for himself as a student athlete, and has been an impact-type athlete for the Eagles’ as well. He is certainly excited to call ACC his new home.
“For the chance to sign and play baseball at ACC was an amazing and accomplished feeling,” Maddox said. “To be able to play a sport I love along with having the right major for me was unbelievable. Being giving the chance to play for a new organization doesn’t happen that often, so being part of a greater meaning was really an important factor.”
Maddox also plans to study concrete technology. He expects to play catcher for the Lumberjacks, and possibly other positions as well.
“The coaches and players are the real reason ACC baseball grew on me,” he said. “Having a great group of guys who have fun and get along win games, and that is what we are there to do. It is the perfect way start to a great new thing.”
Luke Mervyn
Mervyn was a power hitting infielder for Whittemore-Prescott. His combination of power and slick fielding should prove valuable to the Lumberjacks too.
“I am open to playing wherever the coach feels I can help out the team,” he said. “My goal is to work hard conditioning in the off-season as well as focus on my academics so that I am ready to go once the season starts.
Mervyn plans to study towards a liberal arts associate degree while at ACC. He had already decided to attend ACC as a student, then learned through a W-P staff member that the school had added a baseball program.
“She knew I was already an enrolled student at ACC and played baseball,” he said. “I made contact with the college and that got the process started. I was excited to sign to play baseball at ACC. Baseball has always been my favorite sport and to continue at the next level is something I am definitely looking forward to.”