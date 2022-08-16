ACC BASEBALL

ACC BASEBALL — Three recent graduates from Iosco County high schools recently signed to join the new Alpena Community College baseball team. They are (left to right) Whittemore-Prescott graduate Luke Mervyn and Hale graduates Brandon Maddox and Gage Kangas.

 Courtesy photo

ALPENA — With the announcement of Alpena Community College adding a baseball program recently, it led to opportunities for many area student athletes to continue their careers at the next level. On Monday, July 25 the program officially got off the ground, when it held an on-campus signing day where 23 players signed letters of intent to join the program; and they have signed a total of 31 players.

This is the first ACC baseball team since 1971.

Tags

Trending Food Videos