AUGRES — In the regular season, AuGres pretty much made a habit of getting convincing victories. On Friday, in their Division 2 8-man playoff opener, the fifth ranked Wolverines continued that trend into the post-season, dominating visiting Kinde North Huron 68-26.

“We played a good game on both sides of the ball,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We ran the ball strong and were able to move the chains. Defensively, we played well but got burned on a couple plays that they were able to reach the end zone.”

