AUGRES — In the regular season, AuGres pretty much made a habit of getting convincing victories. On Friday, in their Division 2 8-man playoff opener, the fifth ranked Wolverines continued that trend into the post-season, dominating visiting Kinde North Huron 68-26.
“We played a good game on both sides of the ball,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We ran the ball strong and were able to move the chains. Defensively, we played well but got burned on a couple plays that they were able to reach the end zone.”
The Wolverines led 16-0 after the first quarter and led 32-8 with just over three minutes left in the opening half.
AuGres was far done from scoring before the break though, as they had a 33-yard touchdown pass from Carter Zeien to Cole Pendred to make it 38-8, and after a North Huron score, Keagan Bender rumbled for a 36-yard touchdown run that saw him bust through multiple tackles, making it 46-14.
North Huron scored on a halfback pass to pull within 46-20, but AuGres added one more score before the break. Zeien found Bender on a screen pass that found the Wolverines with a first-and-goal at the five-yard-line and a play later, Bender busted through the middle for another touchdown and 54-20 lead at the half.
“Our offense revolves around Bender,” Sanchez said. “If he doesn’t have the ball, he is a decoy. He is a lead blocker and pass protection. He is a rare talent. I can promise that everyone in 8-man football knows who Keagan is. Our receivers ran good routes and Zeien does not play like a sophomore. He is getting more and more impressive every day.”
AuGres also scored the first touchdown of the second half, as Zeien kept the ball for a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 62-20 and usher in the running clock.
The Wolverines’ final touchdown of the night was a 70-yard touchdown run by Monty Wenkel, as he hit the edge and showed off his speed for the score.
“Defensively our kids played a great game,” Sanchez said. “We knew that they were a running team and we had to control the line of scrimmage. We were able to accomplish that but when they started to throw the ball, we really weren’t ready for it.”
On top of that, Sanchez felt the two teams showed great class in the game.
“The biggest thing that stood out this week really had nothing to do with football.” he said. “Both teams had amazing sportsmanship. They helped each other up, slapped each other on the back and said good job. After the game both teams came together in the middle of the field and talked, laughed and hugged. It was truly an amazing experience. With all of the things that our team has accomplished this season, this makes me proud. We really have a great group of kids.”
Bender finished with 193 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, and he also had one reception for 36 yards. Zeien was 13-of-19 for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception and he ran eight times for 70 yards. Wenkel carried it six times for 102 yards and a touchdown and Pendred had four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Harmon also had five receptions for 52 yards.
Bender also led the defense with 12 tackles, one sack and he also recovered a fumble. Zeien had nine tackles and Tyler Zaherniak had six tackles and one sack.
AuGres (9-1 overall) continues its season on Saturday, when it hosts eighth ranked Morrice (8-2) in a regional championship game. The Orioles topped 10th ranked Peck in their playoff opener, 62-6.