TAWAS CITY — It took until the middle of May, but the Tawas Area baseball team was finally able to play on their home field on Wednesday. The Braves welcomed Alpena to town, but were unable to slow down the visiting Wildcats, falling in both contests, 11-2 and 13-0.
In game one, Ben Bolen took the loss, as he went six innings and gave up eight runs, seven earned on 10 hits, two strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. Cooper Gorman pitched an inning of relief and struck out one batter.
Ozzie Johnson had a good game at the plate, getting three hits and one RBI. Ethan Hedglin had one hit and one RBI and Gavin Shawn and Chaison Shuart had one hit apiece.
“Alpena is a very good team that hits the ball very well, plays solid defense and has good pitching,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “Ozzie had a really good day at the plate and Ethan, Gavin and Chaison also chipped in with some good at bats. I also thought that Ben really competed well on the mound and as the game went on was making some really tough pitches.”
In game two, Kadin Bellinger took the loss pitching. He went five innings and gave up six runs, three earned on two hits, one strikeout, three walks and three hit batters. Jake Hazen also had a strikeout in relief.
The offense saw Shawn, Johnson, Evan Mochty and Gorman get one hit apiece.
“We faced a good pitcher in game two and could only manage four hits,” Gorman said. “We put the ball in play and they made the plays, so not unhappy. Defensively we made some really nice plays in the outfield with both Jake and Kadin each having a couple of nice catches out there when they weren’t on the bump.”
On Tuesday, May 17 Tawas played a pair of games at Saginaw Nouvel. The Braves came up short 5-1 in the opener, but managed to get a 7-5 win in eight innings in game two.
In the opener, Nouvel scored three runs in the bottom of the third to help it get control of the game. Hedglin took the loss pitching, as he went five and two-third innings and gave up five runs, two earned on seven hits, nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.
“Good game, both pitchers were on their game,” Gorman said. “They had some timely hits in the third and unfortunately, we couldn’t come up with a play or two in the field when we needed it. We did manage again to get some runners into scoring position late but couldn’t bring them home. Seeing improvement with getting deeper into counts at times but we just need to be better recognizing pitches. Of course, that will come with seeing more live pitching under game conditions which, we hope to see more of before districts begin.”
Hedglin led the way at the plate with two hits, Shawn had one hit and one RBI, with Mochty, Gorman, Johnson and Bellinger getting one hit apiece.
In game two, Tawas won a back-and-forth game, with Mochty getting the win in relief, as he pitched one inning and gave up one earned run, three hits, two strikeouts and one walk. Johnson started the game and went seven innings and gave up four runs, three earned on nine hits, two strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
“Great game for us because of the way we rallied twice after Nouvel came back on us after we took initial leads,” Gorman said. “The boys really kept their composure and grinded this game out for the win. Of course, the way our bats came alive was a huge boost too.”
Shawn had a big game with three hits and three RBI, Johnson, Hedglin and Jake Hazen all had three hits and one RBI, Gorman had two hits and two RBI, with Mochty, Bolen and Noah Hopkins getting one hit each.
Tawas (6-11 overall) hosts Hillman today (Wednesday) and plays in a Division 3 district at Standish-Sterling on Saturday, June. 4.