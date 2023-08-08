TAWAS CITY – The quick turnaround for the Tawas Area golf team didn’t go unnoticed at the state level. On Tuesday, July 29, at Birch Run Golf Club in Mt. Pleasant, the Braves’ head coach Paul Vainer was named a Division 3 Regional Coach of the Year by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.
“It is an unbelievable honor to be chosen for this award by my fellow coaches,” Vainer said. “I want to express my sincerest gratitude to the school, my incredible team of players, and the local Tawas golf community for their unwavering support and recognition. Winning this coach of the year award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent exhibited by everyone involved.”
Vainer finished his third season as head coach of the boys’ program. The program struggled in 2021 but took strides in 2022 and took off in 2023, taking third in the regional meet and fourth at the state finals.
“First and foremost, I would like to extend my appreciation to the school administration for providing me with the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team,” Vainer said. “Their belief in my coaching abilities and commitment to fostering a supportive environment have been instrumental in our success. I am incredibly grateful for their continuous encouragement and trust.
“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the extraordinary efforts and unwavering determination displayed by my players. They have an incredible passion for the sport and unwavering commitment to improvement. I am proud and privileged to work with such remarkable young individuals who constantly push the boundaries of their abilities.”
Vainer is now the coach of the newly formed Tawas girls’ golf team this fall, and he will continue to lead the boys’ program next spring.
“Together, this team has achieved great success, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our team and the local golf community,” Vainer said. “Thank you for your support, and for inspiring me to be a better coach each and every day.”