OSCODA — Oscoda had upset on its mind. Tawas Area seniors Gavin Dukaj and Gabe Kaniszewski would have none of that talk. The duo teamed up for a big defensive stop and game-winning basket in the closing moments, allowing the Braves to escape the Owls’ homecourt with a thrilling 48-46 non-conference boys basketball win.
“You just never know what to expect,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said. “You just come in and do the best you can with whatever you have and that is it. Both teams played hard and the ball bounces one way one time and the other way another time and fortunately we came out on top.”
Trailing 48-45, Ethan Hedglin buried a big-time three pointer to tie things up at 48-apiece with 30 seconds left. Oscoda, apparently hoping for the final shot of the game milked about 15 seconds off the clock, before Dukaj tipped the ball away from the Owl ball handler. The ball bounced just beyond mid-court, where a sprinting Kaniszewski picked it up, sprinted to the other end and dropped in what turned into the game-winning basket with just 12 seconds left.
“I just figured that if I had a chance, I would get a stop and Gabe was there at the right time,” Dukaj, who had five first half threes and finished with 19 points said. “I poked the ball out to him and he finished it. It was a great play.”
Kaniszewski’s basket occurred right in front of a frenzied Tawas student section, which stormed the court in celebration once Oscoda’s final shot attempt fell short at the buzzer.
“The crowd was insanely loud,” Dukaj said. “The atmosphere was just awesome here and it was a really good win.”
While it was a good win for Tawas, it was nearly a memorable come-from-behind upset victory for Oscoda, who lost to the Braves 53-40 back in mid-January.
“I’m proud of our guys, we fought back after being down 11 at the half,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “When they get loose and are hitting shots they are tough to defend, but we just kept trying to fight. We had an opportunity to close it out and we just had an unfortunate turnover. I’m proud of our effort, it is definitely an opportunity lost, but we are going to keep going.”
The Braves, sparked by back-to-back three pointers by Dukaj to open the game, took a quick 6-0 lead and led 15-10 after one, with Jake Look draining a trey from the left corner to close that frame out.
The Owls opened the second with threes by Mike Myles and Michael Gepfrey to take a 16-15 lead, but an Alex Kaems three pointer swung Tawas ahead 18-16 and the Braves, lifted by three more treys by Dukaj, including one at the halftime buzzer lead 31-20 at the break.
“Gavin was a big difference maker in the first half, he got hot there hitting five threes,” Kaems said. “That was a big difference and it helps guys relax but in the third quarter, we just couldn’t get anything going and let them back in the game.”
The Owls held Tawas without a point through the first four minutes of the third quarter, and tied the game at 31-all on a Gepfrey three pointer and they took a 32-31 lead on a free throw by Trevor Miller.
Kaniszewski and Dukaj had late third quarter buckets for Tawas, but Gepfrey, who played admirably on a sprained ankle, closed the frame out with a 16-footer that fell through to tie things at 36-all entering the fourth.
A three pointer by Look gave Tawas a 43-38 lead with five minutes to play, but a Myles three and Gepfrey mid-range bucket knotted things up at 43-all and Oscoda took a 46-43 lead with 59 seconds left, thanks to a single free throw by Myles and two from the line by Gepfrey.
Tawas showed patience on the other end, eventually getting a wide open look from behind the arc by Hedglin, who knocked the game-tying shot down for his only points of the night. From there, Dukaj managed to knock the ball away into the hands of Kaniszewski, who finished off the exciting win.
“A couple of big plays at the end, we were fortunate,” Kaems said. “Ethan hit that three, that was nice and I don’t think our guys rushed there. We moved the ball that possession and got an open look. Then, a great poke away by Gavin and we finally got to a loose ball and Gabe finished it off for us.”
The Braves were finally able to take a deep breath after the game, after surviving a fantastic effort by their rivals.
“I think anytime you win a close game, you build some character,” Kaems said. “At the end of the third quarter, you could tell the guys were frustrated that we let them back in the game when they were up 11 and they should have been frustrated. They had to realize they were in a game now and had to go and play a good fourth quarter.”
To go along with Dukaj’s 19 points, Kaniszewski finished with nine, Look scored six, Kaems put in five, Granite Barringer netted four, Hedglin had three and Vinnie Frank added two.
For the Owls, Gepfrey led the way with 19 points, Miller put in nine points, Myles finished with seven, Michael Wrona scored six, Brendan Apsitis had three and Blake Mallak chipped in with two.
“We want one more shot (at Tawas in districts), I’m not going to make any bones about it,” Poland said. “I think it would be a great atmosphere again. Tawas is a really, really good basketball team but if we keep improving every day I think we will have a chance to compete for the district title.”
Tawas (10-4 overall) hosted Alcona on Monday, was at home against Alpena on Tuesday, heads to Hillman on Tuesday, plays at Alpena on March 3 and wraps up the season on March 4 against Elk Rapids at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
“We have a tough road to finish the regular season,” Kaems said. “If we are not tested and ready when we get to the tournament, it is nobody’s fault but our own. All of those games are going to be tough.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 15 the Owls won a key home North Star League Big Dipper game, 59-45 over Alcona. The win clinches at least a share of the conference championship; their fourth title in a row.
“That was our number one goal,” Poland said. “I thought we played well and our defensive effort was good, that is getting us somewhere. We were going into the game preparing to play without Gepfrey (due to injury) but about 30 minutes before the game he was ready to go.”
The Owls led just 8-7 after the first quarter, but pushed ahead 28-18 at the half and 49-36 entering the fourth.
Gepfrey played through his sprained ankle and still put up 17 points, Myles had a career high 14 points, Mallak and Apsitis had nine points apiece, Miller chipped in with four, Wrona added three and Cameron Fabyan chipped in with two.
Oscoda (10-7 overall, 7-1 NSL Big Dipper) heads to Pinconning today (Wednesday), hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday and wraps up the regular season on Tuesday in Posen.