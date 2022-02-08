LINCOLN — Whittemore-Prescott capped off its third straight North Star League championship with a good showing at the individual league tournament on Friday, in Alcona. The Cardinals had four wrestlers win their weight classes.
W-P also received the NSL championship trophy, after finishing 4-0 in conference dual matches. The Cardinals were never able to wrestle Ogemaw Heights, a wrestling only member in the conference, who finished 3-0.
“I like it (the individual tournament), it is a good format, if you take first you are first team if you take second you are honorable mention,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “Winning the conference, the kids are super excited about winning the third in a row. I still wanted to wrestle Ogemaw, I wish they would have come to our school (Jan. 26) but it is what it is.”
Gabby Murphy went 3-0 in 103 to win her class, Dillan Parent was 5-0 to win 140, Sam Vyner went 3-0 to win 160 and Jesse Morrison was 3-0 to claim the title in 189.
Thomas Saunders (119) went 4-1 to take second.
On Saturday, the girls’ team went to Midland High for an individual tournament, placing first on the day.
“I thought the girls did a great job on the day against tough competition,” Wilson said.
Serenity Hayes went 2-0 to win the 130 weight class, Gracie Murphy was second in 110 and Faith Keller was second in 255. Gabby Murphy added a third place finish in 105, Carly Cowles was third in 135 and Madison Kennedy was third in 155.
Alyssa Burr was also fourth in 125.
W-P (18-3 overall) hosts Division 4 team districts on Thursday and heads to individual districts in Oscoda on Saturday. The Cardinals enter having won three straight district championships and also won last year’s regional title.
“Our district is ours to win, but anything can happen,” Wilson said. “Oscoda might have a couple kids back in their line-up, you just don’t know until everyone shows up but we are in pretty good shape if we have everybody healthy and eligible. Our individual district is pretty tough this year, so that will be pretty competitive.”