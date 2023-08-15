TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area and Oscoda met up for a girls soccer game on Friday. In a close game until the end, the host Braves were able to get the break they needed, picking up a 1-0 win.
Catie Push scored the lone goal of the game, converting on a penalty kick.
“This rivalry game played exactly as expected,” Oscoda head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls were making great connections and moving the ball well. Unfortunately, a controversial call in the box for a penalty kick was the deciding factor. Tawas scored and we were just unable to capitalize on our chances.
“Overall, I was pleased with the girls’ performance. I will say they never gave up and stayed in the game until the final whistle. I am very proud of these girls.”
On Thursday, May 11 Oscoda lost 3-0 at Harbor Springs.
“Going into this game I knew it was going to be tough, we had an even longer bus ride than the previous, and we were short-handed,” Byrne said. “We played the game with only two subs. Even with the three goals, this game was a standout performance for Emma Hofacer. She finished with over 50 saves. Regardless of the final score we did perform better. The defense worked well together. Maiya Dettmer, Lvy Proe, and Jessica Montgomery, provided some good offense. We were simply beaten by a faster team that was in late season form.”
On Monday, May 8 the Owls took on host Grayling, and lost this one as well, 2-0.
“This game kicked off and the girls were just missing a step,” Byrne said. “We could never really recover from a sluggish start. I take total responsibility for this. I should have had them more prepared to go after a long hot bus ride. Hofacer continued her great season with 20 saves. Maddie Allan, Jessica Montgomery, and Nicole Leeseberg also had great performances. We just couldn’t get the offensive performances we needed.”
Oscoda (2-9 overall) hosted Pinconning on Monday and plays at Ogemaw Heights in a district opening game on May 24.
The Braves also played a Northern Michigan Soccer League game at Clare on Thursday, winning that contest 2-0. Goal scorers were not provided.
On Monday, May 8 the Braves hosted NMSL East Division-leading Cheboygan, dropping that game 6-0.
Cheboygan player Kenzie Burt proved to be tough to stop, as she scored five of her team’s six goals.
Tawas (8-3-1 overall, 7-3-1 NMSL) heads to NMSL West Division leading McBain Northern Michigan Christian today (Wednesday), is in Cheboygan on Thursday, travels to Houghton Lake on Friday and hosts Ogemaw Heights on Monday.