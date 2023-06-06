HALE – They competed well, but the Hale softball team came up short in their Division 4 district semifinal game with Mio on Friday. The Lady Eagles eventually lost the contest, which was held in AuGres, 11-4.
“We started out hot, but cooled off and couldn’t get cooking again,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “It is never good when you can’t score with one out and the bases loaded. The girls played well though, especially considering we haven’t had a varsity game in two weeks because of scheduling difficulties.”
Ali Beebe took the loss pitching, going three and two-thirds innings and giving up seven runs, three earned on four hits and six strikeouts. Erica Bernard pitched two and one-third innings in relief, giving up one run and striking out three.
Hale took a 2-0 lead after one inning and still led 3-1 entering the bottom of the third. The Lady Thunderbolts were able to score three runs in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth to pull away.
Cordelia Streeter and Aurora Brito had two hits each, Dalaney Kimmerer hit a triple and Beebe also singled and walked twice.
“I don’t think our record reflects our true potential,” Beebe said. “We had quite a few games that if we could throw out a meltdown inning, the final result would be different. Mastering the fundamentals is still our biggest challenge, but the girls continue to learn the game and we’re going to get there.
“We’re losing only one senior and we had another good group of eighth graders this year. With these young ladies, Hale softball’s future is bright.”