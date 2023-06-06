HALE – They competed well, but the Hale softball team came up short in their Division 4 district semifinal game with Mio on Friday. The Lady Eagles eventually lost the contest, which was held in AuGres, 11-4.

“We started out hot, but cooled off and couldn’t get cooking again,” head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “It is never good when you can’t score with one out and the bases loaded. The girls played well though, especially considering we haven’t had a varsity game in two weeks because of scheduling difficulties.”

Tags