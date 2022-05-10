LAKE LEELANAU — The Hale baseball team played up at Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Saturday for an invitational. The Eagles lost to the host school 7-5 in the opening round and came up short against a solid Portland St. Patrick team 18-1 in the consolation game.
In the opener, freshman Sam Patten took the loss pitching, striking out three batters.
Brandon Maddox led the offense with a double and two singles and Gage Kangas also had a single.
In the contest against St. Patrick, eighth grader Wyatt Irwin suffered the setback on the mound. Maddox had two hits and one RBI and Jeff Guoan scored a run after reaching base on a walk.
On Thursday, Hale played at AuGres in its first two North Star League Little Dipper contests of the year. The Eagles lost both contests, 7-5 and 16-11.
Game one saw Kangas take the loss, though he struck out three batters.
Maddox had three hits, Guoan had two hits and scored twice and Kangas also had a single.
In game two, Kangas and Maddox had three hits apiece and Nate Hall had two hits.
On Monday, May 2 the Eagles hosted W-P in a NSL crossover doubleheader. Hale lost game one 17-4, but came back to win game two, 3-0.
Maddox took the loss in game one, striking out nine batters.
Jerrick Johnson and Kangas had one hit apiece.
Game two lasted just three innings before being called due to darkness. Kangas was in line to get the win from the mound.
Kangas and Maddox also had one hit apiece.
Hale (3-11 overall, 0-2 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Atlanta on Monday, stays at home to take on Posen on Thursday and makes the trip to Hillman on Monday.