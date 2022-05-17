TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area softball team hosted its annual home tournament on Sunday at Dewey Durant Park. The Lady Braves played a pair of low scoring games, bust lost both contests.
In the opener, they fell to Essexville-Garber 3-0.
Autumn Kimsel took the loss despite a good pitching performance. She went six innings and gave up three runs, two earned on nine hits, four strikeouts and zero walks.
Addysen Otremba had the Braves’ lone hit in the game.
Against St. Louis, Tawas took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but could only add one more run the rest of the way as they eventually lost, 6-4.
Nora Kassuba pitched four innings and gave up six runs, one earned on five hits, six strikeouts and two walks. Kimsel pitched an inning of scoreless relief and gave up one hit.
Erin Gerber had a double, one RBI and one run, Kassuba, Kori Schaaf and Otremba had one hit apiece and Ellary Warner also reached base on a hit by pitch.
On Wednesday the Braves played their first home games of the season, taking on Valley Lutheran. Tawas lost these games though, 6-4 and 16-15.
Kimsel took the loss in game one, as she pitched seven innings and gave up six runs, five earned, on 11 hits, two strikeouts and one walk.
Kimsel had a triple, a single and an RBI, Kassuba, Marisol Klinger, Gerber and Otremba all doubled. Gerber also singled and had an RBI and Lindsay Chatt had an RBI single.
In the high-scoring game two, Tawas took a 15-13 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but V-L rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete a walk-off victory.
McKenzie Nunn, Kassuba and Kimsel all took turns pitching, with Kassuba and Nunn striking out one batter each.
Klinger had a triple, double, a single and one RBI, Grace Look had two doubles, a single and two RBI, with Gerber and Otremba also getting one double each. Schaaf had four hits and two RBI, Warner had three hits and drove in one run, Reese Cadorette had three hits and Desirae Diehl also had three hits and two RBI.
Tawas (7-17 overall) hosts Alpena today (Wednesday), stays at home to play Gladwin on Friday, is at a tournament down at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Saturday and hosts Hillman on Wednesday.