WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott made Oscoda work for it, but the Lady Cardinals couldn’t stop the Lady Owls from claiming their third straight North Star League Big Dipper championship on Monday, Oct. 25. W-P, hosting Oscoda, lost in four sets, 26-16, 18-25, 29-27 and 25-13.
“I think the girls played really well,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “They worked well together but we fell a little flat at the end; but they did really well in that first and second set.”
The opening set saw an ace by Claire Blust that kept W-P in the mix, down just 15-12. Oscoda closed that frame off on a 10-4 run though, giving them the early 1-0 lead.
The Cards had an ace by Halle Hudson early in the second set that put them ahead 5-1, with a tip-kill by Brianne McClure making it 8-4.
A block and a kill by McClure helped W-P get some space with an 18-10 lead, and though Oscoda rallied to pull within 19-17 and 20-18, a kill by Hudson made it 21-18. Allie Schmidt had a pair of kills to make it a 24-18 W-P advantage, and an Oscoda error closed out the frame at 25-18.
Oscoda led the third set 19-13, though the Cards rallied to pull ahead 24-21 on an ace by McClure. W-P couldn’t finish the Owls off though, as they stormed back to lead 26-25 and won the frame a few points later at 29-27.
Oscoda took a quick 6-2 lead in the fourth set, and W-P could never seriously threaten as what turned into the final frame played out.
“They were really looking froward to this game, they know they play them again on Monday for districts so this was their test of what was to come,” Blust said. “McClure does a great job of finding those holes and getting that side out when we need it. Our serves are looking much better than they have the last few games. We have a few things to work on, but I think we are going to be ready for (districts).
Schmidt led the Cards with nine kills, two blocks and two digs, McClure added eight kills, three blocks and eight digs, Halle Hudson had two kill and seven digs, Blust had 19 assists, one kill, one ace and five digs and Raylin Ludwig served up a pair of aces.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26 the Cardinals hosted NSL Big Dipper foe Rogers City, and picked up a straight sets victory, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-11.
“This was a big night for our seniors, it was their last night to play at home for their parents and fans,” Blust said. “They went into the night with high expectations for themselves and team and with their leadership they had a successful night.”
McClure led the team with seven kills, one ace and one dig, Schmidt had six kills, three aces and two digs, Halle Hudson added four kills, one ace and two digs, Blust added 19 assists, six aces and 11 digs and Raylin Ludwig had three aces.
On Saturday, W-P wrapped up the regular season in Oscoda, for the NSL Big Dipper tournament. The Lady Cardinals topped Mio in straight sets but followed that up with losses to Oscoda, Rogers City and Alcona.
“We played flat all day,” Blust said. “We struggled with our serves and defense. Our defense was slow in reading the ball so we had difficulty getting our offense going.”
Leading the attack was McClure who had 23 kills, four blocks, two aces and 14 digs, Schmidt had 22 kills, two blocks, 13 aces and eight digs, Hudson added eight kills, five aces and six digs, Blust had 55 assists, three kills, three aces and 10 digs, Madison Kennedy added one kill and one dig, Gabby Swanson had two kills, six aces and three digs and Ludwig added two aces and one dig.
W-P hosted Oscoda on Monday in its Division 3 district opener. The semi-finals are set for tonight (Wednesday) and the finals are slated for Friday, with the district winner moving on to regionals at Houghton Lake on Tuesday. Tawas Area, Alcona and Pinconning are the other squads in the tournament.