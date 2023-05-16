TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams hosted a tri-meet on Friday. The Braves welcomed in Fairview and Wolverine. Fairview won both sides of the meet while Tawas was able to take second place in both the boys’ and girls’ squads.
On the boys’ side, Vinne Frank won the 200 (24.25) and the 400 (53.07) and he took second in the 100 meter dash (11.94). Xander Whitford won the 800 (2:13), where Kevin Loew was also third.
Tobias Kjoelby was second in the 1,600 and Austin Billinghurst was fifth, while in the 3,200, Billinghurst was second and Lucan MacEwan was sixth. Vincent Lin was also third in the 300 hurdles.
In the 4x100 Tawas had a second place team of Matthew Tiffany, Kolby Biskner, Michael Marzec and Henry Brummeler. Tawas was also second in the 4x200 thanks to Marzec, Tiffany, Brummeler and Whitford. The 4x800 squad of Max Buyssens, Kjoelby, Loew and Whitford were second as well.
The shot put had Malcom Davis place third and Fenton Gustinic come in fourth, while the discus had Edmonds in third and Matthew Bennett in fourth and Steven Pace in fifth. Frank was second in the high jump, Loew was third in the pole vault and Tiffany was second in the long jump.
For the Lady Braves, Katelyn Papenfus was fourth in the 100 and Mya Traylor won the 200, with a time of 29.76. Tayler Thompson was also fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Autumn Edward was second in the 400 at 1:06, with Grace Martin placing fourth. Sophia Morand won the 800 meter run with a 2:48, with Brooke Binder placing second in the same event. Alyssa Runyan was third in the 1,600, Audrey Nguyen was third in the 3,200 and Kailey Rupp was third in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles.
Tawas swept first place in all four relay events. In the 4x100 it was Martin, Makaylia King, Thompson and Traylor getting the win, the 4x200 was Ava Busch, Edwards, Martin and Traylor, the 4x400 saw Busch, Morand, Edwards and Reese Cadorette get the win and the winning 4x800 team was Binder, Alyssa Runyan, Ashley Runyan and Morand.
Izzy Urban won the discus at 96’2” and she was second in the shot put. Olivia Livingston was second in the discus and sixth in the shot put. Emma Hemker was second in the high jump, Audrey Klinger was third in the pole vault and King was third in the long jump.
Tawas hosted a quad meet on Tuesday, heads to Clare on Friday for a Division 3 regional and is at the Northland Invitational on Wednesday.