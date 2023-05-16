TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams hosted a tri-meet on Friday. The Braves welcomed in Fairview and Wolverine. Fairview won both sides of the meet while Tawas was able to take second place in both the boys’ and girls’ squads.

On the boys’ side, Vinne Frank won the 200 (24.25) and the 400 (53.07) and he took second in the 100 meter dash (11.94). Xander Whitford won the 800 (2:13), where Kevin Loew was also third.

