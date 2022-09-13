TAWAS CITY — With a loss to rival Tawas Area in last year’s district championship game still stinging, the Oscoda volleyball team got exactly what they wanted on Tuesday, Sept. 6; revenge. The Lady Owls swept the host Lady Braves, 26-24, 26-24 and 25-14 in impressive fashion to help alleviate some of last seasons’ pain.

“It was absolutely on our minds,” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “That is all Mia Whipkey has been talking about, since the end of last season, was playing hard and getting redemption.”

