TRAVERSE CITY – Championship moments aren’t made overnight. And on the morning of July 30, when Wes Dean, 28 of Traverse City and Steve LaJoie, 47, of Mirabel, Quebec crossed the finish line as winners of the 75th Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, it was obviously a culmination of years of hard work.
For LaJoie, it was his 13th victory in the event. For Dean, it was his first championship moment at the Marathon; the one he had been working so hard for.
“I started by doing an aluminum canoe race when I was 12 years old, just a short little one hour race in Grayling,” Dean said. “We did really well and set a record. That is kind of what sparked my interest in doing all of this.”
In the following years, Dean continued to paddle, and when he was 16, entered his first marathon with his brother, Spencer Dean. The duo finished 55th in a time of just under 18 hours.
“We were just happy to finish,” Dean said.
Dean steadily improved in the coming years. By 2016 he had a 16th place finish, teaming with canoe racing legend Bill Torongo. The year 2018 saw his first top-10, an eighth place finish with Pete Mead in a time of 14 hours, 54 minutes, 41 seconds.
“I didn’t get good fast, it took lots of years staying dedicated and it was a slow come up for me,” Dean said. “It took probably seven years or so just to get into the top 10. From that point the next goal was a top five. From there, it was to try and win it.”
Dean followed those finishes by coming in sixth in 2019. After no race was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean had back-to-back second place finishes in 2021 (with Weston Willoughby) and 2022 (with Ryan Halstead).
“It was a great accomplishment for me at the time, but once you get second place twice, obviously you are just so close to getting the prize and I would say it was super motivating,” Dean said. “I knew I could do it.”
To help him get over that final hurdle, Dean reached out to one of the best to ever do it – Steve LaJoie. Lajoie’s 13 marathon victories puts him with the second most all-time.
“I had asked him last fall to race this year’s marathon and he had some interest, so in the winter I went down to Florida and we paddled a couple of days and we moved well, so we decided to give it a shot and go for a win,” Dean said. “Steve said it was probably his last race, so there was a lot of pressure to try and send him out with a victory.”
The duo also teamed up to win the first leg of the canoe racing triple crown, the General Clinton Canoe Regatta in New York, back in May.
“We only paddled together a handful of times, that was a big challenge because you have to get used to each other in the boat,” Dean said. “Thankfully it still worked out.”
In the weeks leading up to the marathon, many circled Dean and LaJoie as the favorites to win the race. Having one of the best up-and-coming paddlers in Dean and one of the best to ever do it in LaJoie in the same boat tends to catch people’s attention.
“It definitely intensified the pressure for sure,” Dean said. “There’s definitely a lot of expectations and we have those expectations for ourselves too. You just have to focus on just making your boat move as good as you can and not getting too caught up in what people are saying.”
The lead up to the Marathon wasn’t exactly perfect for Dean and LaJoie. In fact, the weekend before the event they took second at the Spike’s Challenge, a shorter precursor race in Grayling, to Christophe Proulx and Ryan Halstead; both former champions of the Marathon.
“We didn’t have the best race (at Spike’s) but we were able to improve throughout the week and marathon night, everything went just great,” Dean said.
Proulx and Halstead proved to be a challenge in the Marathon as well, as Dean and LaJoie traded the lead with them at times, and were seemingly within a canoe length of each other through the first 13 hours of the race; including at the final check point at Foote Dam. However, from there, Dean and LaJoie found another gear and took control of the race.
“I don’t think we knew how it was going to shake out until the very end,” Dean said. “That was definitely our plan, to get away at that point, paddle really hard for about an hour and give it all we had and thankfully we had just enough to do it. It was just enough to get a gap on them.”
By the time they reached Whirlpool, they were comfortably ahead of Proulx and Halstead.
“At that point I heard some friends and family say that there is no one behind you,” Dean said.
Not long after that downtown Oscoda came into view and the finish line was just a short paddle away.
“That was a relief, it was almost surreal,” Dean said of seeing the finish line. “I thought ‘oh my God, we are going to do it, we are going to win the Marathon.”
And they did just that, crossing in a time of 14:23:06. LaJoie, now a 13-time winner pumped his fists and splashed his partner in celebration. Dean victoriously raised his paddle over his head.
“It was pretty much a dream come true,” Dean said.
So, with LaJoie expected to retire from canoe racing and Dean not even 30-years-old yet, it leads to some unknowns in the not so distant future; like who is he going to paddle with next year?
“We will see,” he said. “It sounds like LaJoie is probably done, so I will probably be looking for someone, and right now I don’t really know who that will be. I will probably be racing next year because I am young and having fun and really enjoying it. But for the next few weeks or so I will just be enjoying this year’s race and trying not to think too much ahead.”