WHITTEMORE — A brand new college program created the perfect opportunity for Whittemore-Prescott senior Camryn Gibson. Gibson, a guard on the Lady Cardinal basketball team, signed last week to join the newly formed Kirtland Community College women’s basketball squad; and she will also be a member of their cross country team.
“This is so exciting for me to move up to the next level and play with some really skilled players,” Gibson said. “We went there and it was just amazing, the whole facility was just great.”
KCC shuttered its basketball programs back in 2014. With the school opening a new campus in Grayling, it also opened new athletic facilities. This prompted the return of the KCC hoops’ programs.
“It is exciting,” KCC women’s head coach Tom Ritter said. “We closed eight years ago for various reasons and I didn’t think I would get back into it. But after I went out and started watching games again there wasn’t much of a choice. It gets in your blood. We got started (recruiting) late in the season and I watched about 30 games in there weeks and I picked players I thought would fit my situation.”
So now the Cardinal turned Firebird will focus her attention on preparing for not one, but two collegiate sports. Even if one of those, cross country, is a sport her high school doesn’t even offer.
“I’m used to working hard for basketball and I’m just excited to get to the next level,” she said. “I plan to run a lot this summer and start working out more.”