WHITTEMORE – At one point, the Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team led Hale by as much as 17 points in the two’s North Star League crossover game on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The host Cardinals had to survive a late rally by the Eagles though, hitting eight-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to allow them to escape with a 53-48 win.

“That has been one of our weak spots, our free throw shooting at the end of games, so for us to shoot like that at the end of the game free throw wise, that was what we needed,” W-P head coach Ryan Lomason said. “That is when they count the most.”

