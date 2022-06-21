Standings - as of June 15, 2022

Early Shift

1. Do-Overs 77

2. Tres Golf Istas 76

3. Desparados 67

3. Trouble Brewing 67

5. Git It Dun 66

6. CCS 64

6. Sgt. Bilko 64

8. Three Stooges 62

9. Shooters 60

10. Them Guyz 56

11. Awful Three 53

12. Amigos 52

13. Misfits 50

14. Don’t Know 38

Late Shift

1. Smokem if U Got em 80

2. Putt Pirates 79

3. Bogeys 74

4. Budweisers 71

5. Good Bad Ugly 69

5. Total Overhaul 69

7. Slap Blanch 67

8. Doug’s Team 64

9. Sub Par 61

10. FUN 59

10. Short Shots 59

12. Bullets n Bush 58

12. Shanksalot 58

14. Hack Attack 57

15. Bottoms Up 56

16. Joe & the Pour Boys 53

17. E.S.S. 46

18. Beer Run 36

19. Pin High 33

20. Three Amigos 22

