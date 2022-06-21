Standings - as of June 15, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 77
2. Tres Golf Istas 76
3. Desparados 67
3. Trouble Brewing 67
5. Git It Dun 66
6. CCS 64
6. Sgt. Bilko 64
8. Three Stooges 62
9. Shooters 60
10. Them Guyz 56
11. Awful Three 53
12. Amigos 52
13. Misfits 50
14. Don’t Know 38
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 80
2. Putt Pirates 79
3. Bogeys 74
4. Budweisers 71
5. Good Bad Ugly 69
5. Total Overhaul 69
7. Slap Blanch 67
8. Doug’s Team 64
9. Sub Par 61
10. FUN 59
10. Short Shots 59
12. Bullets n Bush 58
12. Shanksalot 58
14. Hack Attack 57
15. Bottoms Up 56
16. Joe & the Pour Boys 53
17. E.S.S. 46
18. Beer Run 36
19. Pin High 33
20. Three Amigos 22