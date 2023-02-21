SIX SENIORS

SIX SENIORS – The Tawas Area boys basketball team has been led by a talented group of six seniors this season. The group, which has played together since third grade hopes for a long post-season run this March. They are left to right: Jake Look, Evan Mochty, Granite Barringer, Ethan Hedglin, Vinnie Frank, Alex Kaems.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – It isn’t exactly an uncommon thing for high school basketball teams to be led by its seniors. However, when it comes to the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team this winter, it is evident that their six seniors are one unique group.

“It is pretty special to have a group of guys like this,” one of those six seniors, Alex Kaems said. “We have been playing together since the third grade. We have the best chemistry I have ever seen. This is special.”

