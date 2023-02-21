TAWAS CITY – It isn’t exactly an uncommon thing for high school basketball teams to be led by its seniors. However, when it comes to the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team this winter, it is evident that their six seniors are one unique group.
“It is pretty special to have a group of guys like this,” one of those six seniors, Alex Kaems said. “We have been playing together since the third grade. We have the best chemistry I have ever seen. This is special.”
The Braves did win a district championship last year, but they have taken the area basketball scene by storm this winter. They have survived a difficult schedule to pick up 13 wins, many of the blowout variety, thanks to their steady three point shooting, gritty defense and well-rounded team play.
“They have been playing together since they were in grade school, so I think that’s a big part of it,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “They are all really good friends too. Not only do they hang out on the basketball court, but they hang out off the court as well. They love to compete, they love to play. They get on each other like they are family, but they love the game of basketball and when you put all that together it makes this a special group.”
The senior six are Granite Barringer (11.2 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists), Alex Kaems (13 points, 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds), Jake Look (8.5 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds), Ethan Hedglin (11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds), Vinnie Frank (12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) and Evan Mochty (5 points, 3 assists).
“They’re all good players, all of them,” Todd Kaems said. “A lot of years you might have two or three seniors, or maybe just one that are good players, but to get six is pretty unusual. The special thing on my end is that my kid (Alex Kaems) is one of those seniors so that makes it so I have gotten to know them pretty well. Alex hangs out with all of them so to some extent I’ve gotten to know them over the years and I’ve worked with them since grade school. It all adds up to a special situation.”
Mochty, a key guard on the team unsurprisingly agrees with his head coach.
“This is a brotherhood like none other,” he said. “We all have our own roles, but within those roles we can do more than one thing. That is something our coach has worked on with us since we were little, he wanted everyone to be able to play every position. Everyone can handle the ball and everyone can play the post.”
A veteran group of skilled basketball players makes things pretty fun for Kaems, who has coached basketball in Tawas since the 90’s.
“They all do all of it well and there are some things that they do really well,” he said. “I don’t think that coaching is ever easy, but the difference with these guys are that collectively as a group they are really good players with a high basketball IQ, so if there is something that we want to do, they are quick to adapt to it. It also makes it hard because with any team I’ve ever coached, you are always looking to get better.”
The Braves also have the benefit of hosting the Division 3 district tournament, where they will be heavy favorites in a field of teams that also consists of Alcona, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda. If things go as planned there, Tawas will turn its attention towards winning its first regional championship since 2003. This special group just might be the ones to get it done.
“We definitely talk about that,” Todd Kaems said. “You have to look at the big picture and this is a team that has a chance to have a deep run.”
They’ve been together since day one.
“It is cool to see that we have been together this long, and I’m hoping for a deep run,” Alex Kaems said.
They know they’ll be there together on the final day too; whenever and wherever that happens to be.
“Our main thought is on the end of the year and getting to the Breslin Center (site of the final four),” Mochty said. “It was always a worry that (the end) was coming, but we are really looking forward to (the tournament). I’m super pumped that everyone is healthy and everyone is together. We are just hoping for no injuries and for everything that God has planned.”