MCBAIN — The Tawas Area soccer team closed out the regular season on Tuesday, May 24, by welcoming in Northern Michigan Soccer League champion McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The Lady Comets came into the contest undefeated, but the Lady Braves gave them quite the battle, before eventually falling, 1-0.
“This was one of our greatest games this season,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “The girls were on point with passes, hustle, crossing the ball, we had several shots but couldn’t get one to find the back of the net.”
The score remained deadlocked 0-0 at the half, but about 15 minutes into the second, NMC found a way to get the ball into the back of net.
“The second half went mostly the same way for us, with the girls looking pretty sharp, but somehow one shot of theirs snuck by on what started as a corner kick,” Dittenbir said. “It wasn’t due to lack of effort, it was just a good goal for them.”
Abby Herbolsheimer made 15 saves, several of which were of great difficulty to help keep her team in the game, but Tawas couldn’t find an answer NMC’s defense.
“After watching the girls play the way that they did, I really wasn’t upset at all that we lost and I made sure to remind them how well they played and to make sure they were holding their heads high and using that same skill throughout the rest of the season,” Dittenbir said. “We took a loss to another great team that had a great season, and they were actually tough yet played pretty fair compared to many teams that we played against.”
In fact, Dittenbir felt that NMC was a great squad to play, regardless of the outcome.
“I was worried about them being a little rough because of their flawless record this season, because in my experience I have noticed that the teams that typically have the best records end up being the most physical with us out there, and often times this is done so in very inappropriate play that is often missed with calls by the refs on the field, but I have to say, this team was my favorite team to play against this year because we matched up pretty evenly with them, and both teams played with skill versus unfair play to get ahead,” she said.
On Monday, May 23 Tawas won a road NMSL game at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 4-0.
Colleen Kubisiak scored the team’s first goal, as it was 1-0 at the break. Kubisiak added a goal in the second half as well, with Alex Felske booting in two of her own.
Emma Koroly played in goal, and had three saves to help her team to the win.
“It is the first game that she has played goalie for us the entire game, she did great,” Dittenbir said. “She has been practicing there and seems very excited to play the position. She’ll be a great goalie in the years to come.”
Alexa Thornton helped the defense with 12 clears and Catie Push had nine clears.
On Thursday, Tawas opened up the Division 4 district tournament, with a 6-0 victory at Houghton Lake.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in net to get the shutout victory, making two saves.
“(She) was in goal for us once again, but not much action made it her way as the defensive line held off the Bobcats for her,” Dittenbir said.
Koroly led the defense with nine clears, Push had seven and Thornton and Lacey Boden had five apiece. Boden and Push also had four intercepts apiece.
Bethany Sides had three goals on the night, Kubisiak had two and Anna Herbolsheimer had one goal.
Tawas led 2-0 at the half before picking up the pace in the final 40 minutes.
“We didn’t have the energy on the field, especially in the first half, to move to the ball and actually score off of many of those crosses,” Dittenbir said. “We had a pep talk at half time and came out onto the field a little stronger.”
Tawas (12-6-1 overall, 9-3-1 NMSL) played a district semi-final game at Hemlock against Saginaw Nouvel on Tuesday. The finals are set for Thursday in Hemlock, between the winner of Hemlock and Valley Lutheran. The district winner moves on to the regional semi-finals in Montrose on Tuesday.