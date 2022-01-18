BOYNE CITY – Whittemore-Prescott sent its girl wrestlers to an invitational at Boyne City on Sunday, where they were able to come in first place out of 22 teams.
“I’m proud of my girls, all of them placed,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “We wrestled tough all day long, against great competition. I told the girls they have everyone gunning for them, as they are the number-one ranked girls team in the state. We know we have to work hard every day, to stay at the top. I think the girls have really bought in, and are putting the time in the wrestling room.”
Serenity Hayes was 3-0, Carly Cowles was 5-0 and Faith Keller was 4-0 to win first place medals. Gabrielle Murphy and Krista Cowles were both second, taking third place honors was Holli Hailey and Madison Kennedy and Gracie Murphy was fourth.